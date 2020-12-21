2020-21 NBA Rookie of Year Odds: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin Early Betting Favorites

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

With the 2020-21 NBA season one day away, LaMelo Ball is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

The Charlotte Hornets guard is +440 on FanDuel, followed closely behind by New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin. Here are the strongest contenders:

2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (+440)

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks (+600)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (+700)

James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (+750)

Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons (+950)

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (+1200)

Unlike some postseason honors, Rookie of the Year isn't necessarily dependent upon team success. It can definitely help a player's resume, but voters will typically put that aside to honor the NBA's best first-year star. Karl-Anthony Towns got the nod in 2015-16 despite the Minnesota Timberwolves winning 29 games.

That bodes well for Ball in his pursuit of the trophy.

The Hornets showed their ambition when they landed Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics and handed Hayward a four-year, $120 million deal.

Still, Charlotte won't be contending for a title, and Ball is already the franchise's most promising young star. The 19-year-old will have the opportunity to pad his stat sheet with points and assists.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Toppin, on the other hand, might be a somewhat risky play.

The Knicks are likely going to finish in the lottery, but they already had a pretty deep frontcourt before adding Toppin with the eighth overall pick. Julius Randle is probably starting at the 4 on opening night, with RJ Barrett potentially at the 3.

The playing time and touches might not be there for Toppin to become a serious Rookie of the Year threat.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.