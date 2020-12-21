    2020-21 NBA Rookie of Year Odds: LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin Early Betting Favorites

    Joseph Zucker
December 22, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    With the 2020-21 NBA season one day away, LaMelo Ball is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

    The Charlotte Hornets guard is +440 on FanDuel, followed closely behind by New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin. Here are the strongest contenders:

               

    2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

    • LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (+440)
    • Obi Toppin, New York Knicks (+600)
    • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (+700)
    • James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors (+750)
    • Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons (+950)
    • Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (+1200)

               

    Unlike some postseason honors, Rookie of the Year isn't necessarily dependent upon team success. It can definitely help a player's resume, but voters will typically put that aside to honor the NBA's best first-year star. Karl-Anthony Towns got the nod in 2015-16 despite the Minnesota Timberwolves winning 29 games.

    That bodes well for Ball in his pursuit of the trophy.

    The Hornets showed their ambition when they landed Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics and handed Hayward a four-year, $120 million deal.

    Still, Charlotte won't be contending for a title, and Ball is already the franchise's most promising young star. The 19-year-old will have the opportunity to pad his stat sheet with points and assists.

    Toppin, on the other hand, might be a somewhat risky play.

    The Knicks are likely going to finish in the lottery, but they already had a pretty deep frontcourt before adding Toppin with the eighth overall pick. Julius Randle is probably starting at the 4 on opening night, with RJ Barrett potentially at the 3.

    The playing time and touches might not be there for Toppin to become a serious Rookie of the Year threat.

              

