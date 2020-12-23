Winners and Losers of the First Month of 2020-21 Men's College Basketball Season

1 of 8

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

There's a long list of people and teams for whom we still deeply wish there had been a 2020 NCAA tournament. Both Dayton and San Diego State could have been No. 1 seeds. BYU was a sneaky, trendy Final Four pick. Virginia was rounding into shape at the right time for a potential second consecutive national championship. Penn State was finally going to go dancing for the first time in nine years under Pat Chambers.

But at the top of the woulda-shoulda-coulda list was Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights last went to the NCAA tournament in 1991. After they lost that first-round game to Arizona State, perhaps they drowned their sorrows by going to see the highest grossing film of the week, The Silence of the Lambs, and then rocked out to the current Billboard Top 100 No. 1 hit, Mariah Carey's "Someday."

Translation: It's been a minute.

They were finally going to end that drought, though, until COVID-19 shut everything down.

The good news in Piscataway is that team wasn't a one-and-done phenomenon. Five of the top six scorers returned to form a team that is currently 6-0 with wins over Syracuse, Maryland and Illinois.

Ron Harper scored at least 26 points in each of those victories and would be an early front-runner for Big Ten Player of the Year if the league didn't already have Luka Garza, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ayo Dosunmu making huge waves.

Rutgers is all the way up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25—its highest ranking since ending the 1975-76 season at No. 4 on its way to the only Final Four in program history.

I try not to root for or against any team while objectively covering this sport, but if you're not pulling for Rutgers to win the Big Ten, you either attended one of the conference's other 13 institutions or just hate fun.