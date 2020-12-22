The Best NFL Free Agent at Every Position in 2021 NFL Offseason

The Best NFL Free Agent at Every Position in 2021 NFL OffseasonDecember 22, 2020
Only two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season. The playoff race is heating up for many teams, but the season is all but already over for others.
For those in the latter group, there's little left to do but play out the final two weeks and begin planning for the 2021 offseason.
While next year's salary cap is expected to drop in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most teams will still look to pick up a key piece or two in free agency. Some free agents could be the difference between a lengthy playoff run and a disappointing 2021 season.
Which players will be the biggest prizes in free agency? Based on factors like performance to date, individual accolades, perceived upside, age and injury history, we've highlighted the top option at each position. We'll also examine some potential suitors for each player based on team need and projected cap space.
Quarterback: Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is recovering from a fractured ankle, but he's making progress.
"Each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better," Prescott told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
If Prescott can be at least close to 100 percent at the start of next season, he'll be the clear-cut best option at quarterback in free agency. He just turned 27 in July, has two Pro Bowl appearances on his resume and has developed into a prolific passer over the past few years.
Prescott was leading the league with 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns when he went down with his ankle injury in Week 5.
While virtually any team without an established quarterback should be interested in Prescott, the Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts make the most sense. The Cowboys should want him back in the fold given how poorly they have fared since he got hurt, while the Colts could move on from aging star Philip Rivers, who is playing on a one-year deal.
The Cowboys and the Colts each rank in the top 10 of projected cap space for 2021, so they both should have the financial flexibility to sign Prescott.
Potential Suitors: Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts
Running Back: Aaron Jones
Several veteran running backs such as Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis are set to hit the open market. However, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers brings the best combination of experience, proven production and youth to the table.
Having only turned 26 in early December, Jones is still in his prime. He's also proved to be one heck of a lead back. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, and he's on the doorstep of a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
With two games to go, Jones has already amassed 968 rushing yards, a 5.4 yards-per-carry average, 298 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.
The Packers are projected to be more than $18 million over the cap next year, and they just used a second-round pick on running back AJ Dillon. It makes financial sense for them to move on from Jones.
The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins should look to turn the Packers' loss into their gain.
The Jets and Dolphins either have or should have a young quarterback under center in 2021. Both lack a proven lead runner in the backfield and sit inside the top 10 in terms of projected cap space, too.
Potential Suitors: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins
Wide Receiver: Allen Robinson II
While a torn ACL did prematurely end his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, wideout Allen Robinson II has mostly been healthy during his three-year tenure with the Chicago Bears. He missed only three games in 2018 and hasn't missed a game dating back to the start of 2019.
Over the past two seasons, Robinson has established himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver and one of the best young pass-catchers in the NFL. Despite playing in an inconsistent Bears offense, he topped 1,100 receiving yards last season, and he has already surpassed that mark with two games to go this year.
Robinson also has 13 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons. Having just turned 27 in August, he could be a team's new top target for the foreseeable future.
A return to Chicago would make sense, regardless of whom is under center for the Bears. Chicago is projected to be just under the cap and likely could make enough room to accommodate a return.
The Jets would also make a ton of sense for Robinson, as they lack a No. 1 wideout and are set to have the second-most cap space in the league this offseason.
Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, New York Jets
Tight End: Robert Tonyan
One could argue that Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is the top tight end available in free agency. He has 21 career touchdowns in four seasons and has topped the 600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons, but he also has a significant injury history.
Henry finished 2017 on injured reserve, missed all of the 2018 regular season with a torn ACL and suffered a knee fracture at the start of the 2019 season.
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan doesn't have nearly as lengthy of an injury history as Henry, and he has proved to be a shockingly dangerous pass-catcher in 2020. The 26-year-old has appeared in all 14 games and has caught 49 passes for 551 yards and 10 touchdowns.
A return to Green Bay would make the most sense if the Packers can create some cap space and convince Tonyan to take a team-friendly deal. The New England Patriots would also be a prime landing spot, as the Patriots lack quality pass-catching options, especially at tight end.
New England is projected to have the third-most cap space in the NFL in the offseason, so it shouldn't be difficult to squeeze Tonyan in financially.
Potential Suitors: Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots
Offensive Line: Joe Thuney
Interior offensive linemen rarely get the credit that their tackle brethren enjoy, but they're also responsible for keeping quarterbacks upright and helping to bolster the run game.
Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff is a four-time Pro Bowler who's set to turn 29 later this month, which means he's still in his playing prime. However, injuries are a significant concern, as Scherff has missed 16 games over the past three seasons.
Injuries are far less of a concern for 28-year-old New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, who has not missed a game in his five NFL seasons.
While Thuney has never been named to a Pro Bowl, he has been a consistent and reliable starter for one of the most well-run organizations in pro sports. He has played 865 snaps this year and has been responsible for only three penalties and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
A return to the cap-flush Patriots would seem logical, especially after they used the franchise tag on Thuney in 2020. The Cincinnati Bengals should also be a top suitor, as poor offensive line play hindered a promising rookie season for new franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow was sacked 32 times in 10 games before a severe knee injury ended his season. Cincinnati is projected to have the sixth-most cap space in the NFL, and offensive line improvements should be toward the top of its offseason priority list.
Potential Suitors: New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive Line: Leonard Williams
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has evolved into a legitimate game-wrecker this season. He has appeared in all 14 games and has 8.5 sacks, 49 tackles and a whopping 32 quarterback pressures on his 2020 resume.
Williams isn't quite in Aaron Donald territory, but the 26-year-old is poised to be a defensive centerpiece for years to come.
A return to the Giants, who are projected to have more than $19 million in cap space, seems like the most logical outcome for Williams. He's thrived in New York and seems to enjoy his current home.
"I feel like we have a real culture here now and I love the way this team is going," Williams told reporters after a Week 13 road win against the Seattle Seahawks.
However, the Cleveland Browns could be a sneaky destination for Williams.
The Browns seem to have figured things out offensively this year, and they will likely look to bolster their defense in the offseason. With defensive end Olivier Vernon possibly departing in free agency, Williams could be a younger, better running mate for star edge-rusher Myles Garrett.
The Browns are projected to have more than $26 million in cap space.
Potential Suitors: New York Giants, Cleveland Browns
Linebacker: Von Miller
Two edge-rushing linebackers should top the 2021 wish list for many teams: Bud Dupree and Von Miller.
Both are coming off of season-ending injuries, but Miller will have had a full year to recovery from his ankle surgery by the start of the 2021 season. Dupree, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 12, may not be ready for the start of the season.
Miller also has a Hall of Fame resume with eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections and 106 sacks to his credit. While he's turning 32 in March, he should have a few more quality seasons left in him.
The Jets should be among the most interested teams, as they will be loaded with cap space and lack a dominant edge-rusher. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the team with 7.0 sacks, but no other Jets player has more than 2.0.
The Browns should also be interested since Vernon could depart in the offseason. Cleveland also employs defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who held the same position with Denver in 2017 and 2018.
The caveat here is that Miller may not actually hit the open market. The Broncos have a club option that they could choose to exercise before the new league year on March 17.
Potential Suitors: New York Jets, Cleveland Browns
Cornerback: Patrick Peterson
A few aging veterans should top the free-agent list at cornerback this offseason.
Richard Sherman and Patrick Peterson are each in the latter stages of their careers, but both are future Hall of Fame candidates. Of the two, Peterson is the more reliable option.
While Sherman has missed the bulk of the 2020 season because of a calf injury, Peterson has never missed a game due to injury. An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Peterson is still playing at a high level at 30 years old, with eight passes defended and three interceptions this season.
Peterson makes the most sense for teams ready to make a playoff run in 2021. The Seattle Seahawks, who rank last in passing yards allowed this season, would be a logical landing spot. They're projected to have more than $16 million in cap space.
The Browns could also make sense. They haven't been as bad against the pass as Seattle—they rank 21st—but they also lack a reliable starter opposite Denzel Ward. With defense looking like priority in the offseason for Cleveland, Peterson could be a prime free-agent target.
Potential Suitors: Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns
Safety: Justin Simmons
Teams seeking a ball-hawking safety should be locked on Denver's Justin Simmons. The 27-year-old has emerged as a legitimate big-play defender over the last two years, with 22 passes defended and eight interceptions since the start of 2019.
With a great combination of youth, range and ball skills, Simmons could help anchor a secondary for the foreseeable future.
It would make a ton of sense for the Broncos to bring back Simmons. They should be looking to keep long-term building blocks like him, and they're projected to have $25 million in cap space—and potentially much more if they allow Miller to walk.
Simmons would also make a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins. Miami already has a top-two scoring defense, but it lacks a high-end playmaking safety after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick last season. Bobby McCain has been serviceable, but he has logged only eight passes defended and three interceptions dating back to 2019.
A secondary highlighted by Simmons, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones could vault the Dolphins to truly elite defensive status.
Potential Suitors: Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins
