The Best NFL Free Agent at Every Position in 2021 NFL Offseason

Only two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season. The playoff race is heating up for many teams, but the season is all but already over for others.

For those in the latter group, there's little left to do but play out the final two weeks and begin planning for the 2021 offseason.

While next year's salary cap is expected to drop in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most teams will still look to pick up a key piece or two in free agency. Some free agents could be the difference between a lengthy playoff run and a disappointing 2021 season.

Which players will be the biggest prizes in free agency? Based on factors like performance to date, individual accolades, perceived upside, age and injury history, we've highlighted the top option at each position. We'll also examine some potential suitors for each player based on team need and projected cap space.