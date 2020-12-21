Chad Johnson Talks Madden Challenge Finalists, Joe Burrow, More in B/R Exclusive

Mark Von Holden/Associated Press

Chad Johnson has a job for you.

"Everyone that plays Madden, be sure to do your due diligence on participating in the Video Game Numbers Challenge," the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver told Bleacher Report. "We're putting everything in your hands, which normally doesn't happen. They say it's in the fans' hands, but this time it actually is. ... It's all up to you."

Johnson is helping Madden NFL 21 promote the Video Game Numbers Challenge, which gives football fans and gamers the opportunity to decide the final two spots on this season's virtual Pro Bowl rosters.

On Monday, the NFL announced the AFC and NFC All-Stars for the 2021 Pro Bowl. It also revealed the 32 eligible players for the final two roster spots through the Video Game Numbers Challenge.

Fans can determine who among a list that includes Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will earn the one AFC and one NFC spot up for grabs on the virtual Pro Bowl rosters by playing Madden NFL 21.

Every touchdown the 32 players score in the video game from Dec. 22, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, will count as a vote, and the two players who score the most during that timespan will be announced on Jan. 4 and added to the Madden Pro Bowl rosters.

Johnson hyped up Landry and Smith-Schuster as two players fans can push for selection but said everyone is lucky he isn't eligible.

"I think it would be very unfair being that I'm the best Madden player in the world for me to actually be involved," he said. "I just don't think it would be fair. I'm the best in the world at the game. It's better for others to have them compete and play because if I did it then I would actually be attending the Pro Bowl—even though I'm not able to be chosen—just based off what I can do on the sticks."

Gamers may not be able to match Johnson's Madden skills, but they can participate in the Video Game Numbers Challenge through online head-to-head matchups on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It is part of an overall virtual theme for this season's Pro Bowl, which will feature players, celebrities and NFL legends playing with the rosters on Madden NFL 21 instead of the traditional game.

Fans will be in complete control of the Video Game Numbers Challenge results, although their votes for the actual Pro Bowl rosters counted as one-third of the determining factor with players and coaches also voting.

Johnson was selected to six Pro Bowls during an illustrious career that saw him play for the Bengals and New England Patriots.

He was in Cincinnati from 2001-10 and finished his time in the Queen City with 751 catches for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns. The two-time All-Pro is unquestionably one of the best players in franchise history and finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his 10 years with the team.

However, A.J. Green is just one touchdown catch away from tying his all-time Bengals record of 66 touchdown receptions.

"I think it's extremely dope," Johnson said when asked for his thoughts about Green eventually eclipsing him in the franchise record book. "I'd be very happy for him. Records are made to be broken. I think that's a huge monument for him. It says a lot about the work he's put in, the dedication, the time, the sweat and what he's done for that city. I'd be the first to applaud him."

Green will have a chance to tie the record Monday against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but Johnson doesn't want him to stop at just one touchdown.

"Not tying, I want him to break it," he said. "Leave your mark, leave your stamp on the city as one of the best to ever come through, if not the best receiver, to come through there."

Green's future with the Bengals is uncertain, but the franchise is better off than its 2-10-1 record and fifth consecutive losing season indicates because it has a long-term quarterback in place in Joe Burrow.

The rookie signal-caller suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during a Week 11 loss to Washington, and Johnson believes solidifying the offensive line and keeping Burrow healthy in the future is priority No. 1 for his former team.

"They have work to do," he said. "Every team has work to do. But as far as the Bengals are concerned, obviously the front line being able to keep Joe Burrow upright. ... When he's not having to run for his life, he's been able to make every throw. He's been extremely efficient. He's looked great as a rookie doing the same thing we saw at LSU."

Cincinnati has plenty of work to do up front and across the roster to become a Super Bowl contender, but Johnson believes the Lombardi Trophy is at least staying in the AFC.

"What they have offensively, they just have to play okay defense," Johnson said while revealing the Chiefs are his pick to win the Super Bowl for the second straight year. "The problem is finding a way to stop them, and I haven't seen anybody do that except the [Las Vegas] Raiders as a divisional opponent. They had somewhat of the formula but nobody else has been able to do it. ... The way the Chiefs are playing, I don't see anyone stopping them."

While Chiefs fans wait to see if their team lives up to Johnson's expectations and defends the throne, they can help Edwards-Helaire clinch a spot on the Pro Bowl roster by finding the end zone with him in Madden for the Video Game Numbers Challenge.