    Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Cubs SP 'Out There;' Exec Guesses 'Babe Ruth' Return

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Miami Marlins Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Although Yu Darvish is reportedly "out there" in trade talks, the chances of the Chicago Cubs moving him is "very low," according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

    A rival executive guessed it would take a return involving Babe Ruth to land Darvish in a trade.

    The projection comes after Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton said earlier this month he wouldn't trade Zack Wheeler for Ruth, Ted Williams or Mike Schmidt, via Buster Olney of ESPN.

    Darvish reacted to the latest reports on social media:

    The 34-year-old is coming off arguably his best season in the majors, finishing 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He added 93 strikeouts in 76 innings on his way to finishing second in Cy Young voting behind only Trevor Bauer.

    Despite some inconsistency with the Cubs since signing a six-year, $126 million deal in 2018, he has proved he can be an elite pitcher at his best. Not only does he have four All-Star selections, he currently ranks first in MLB history with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

    The recent success could also make it a perfect time for Chicago to capitalize in a trade.

    The Cubs haven't won a playoff game in the last three years and could be on the way to breaking up their core, with plenty of speculation surrounding a trade for Kris Bryant. The organization already declined its option on Jon Lester to save money and could clear more payroll with Darvish set to make $59 million over the next three years.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Trading Darvish at his peak value could allow Chicago to replenish the farm system and kickstart a rebuild.

    Related

      La Russa Gets House Arrest, Community Service for Reckless Driving

      La Russa Gets House Arrest, Community Service for Reckless Driving
      MLB logo
      MLB

      La Russa Gets House Arrest, Community Service for Reckless Driving

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Reds' Moustakas, Suarez Linked to Possible Deals

      Report: Reds' Moustakas, Suarez Linked to Possible Deals
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Reds' Moustakas, Suarez Linked to Possible Deals

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Multiple Teams Want Part of 3-Team Deal for Arenado

      Report: Multiple Teams Want Part of 3-Team Deal for Arenado
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Multiple Teams Want Part of 3-Team Deal for Arenado

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report