Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Cubs SP 'Out There;' Exec Guesses 'Babe Ruth' Return

Although Yu Darvish is reportedly "out there" in trade talks, the chances of the Chicago Cubs moving him is "very low," according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

A rival executive guessed it would take a return involving Babe Ruth to land Darvish in a trade.

The projection comes after Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton said earlier this month he wouldn't trade Zack Wheeler for Ruth, Ted Williams or Mike Schmidt, via Buster Olney of ESPN.

Darvish reacted to the latest reports on social media:

The 34-year-old is coming off arguably his best season in the majors, finishing 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He added 93 strikeouts in 76 innings on his way to finishing second in Cy Young voting behind only Trevor Bauer.

Despite some inconsistency with the Cubs since signing a six-year, $126 million deal in 2018, he has proved he can be an elite pitcher at his best. Not only does he have four All-Star selections, he currently ranks first in MLB history with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The recent success could also make it a perfect time for Chicago to capitalize in a trade.

The Cubs haven't won a playoff game in the last three years and could be on the way to breaking up their core, with plenty of speculation surrounding a trade for Kris Bryant. The organization already declined its option on Jon Lester to save money and could clear more payroll with Darvish set to make $59 million over the next three years.

Trading Darvish at his peak value could allow Chicago to replenish the farm system and kickstart a rebuild.