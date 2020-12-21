    Clemson's Dabo Swinney Ranked Ohio State 11th in Final Amway Coaches Poll

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 5h ago in the B/R App

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney arrives before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, although head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't think the Buckeyes are even a top-10 team. 

    In the final Amway Coaches Poll, Swinney put Ohio State at No. 11 in his ballot:

    The argument for the ranking stems from the Buckeyes' limited schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting at 6-0 after winning the Big Ten title game. Swinney claimed his players had a tougher run on the way to a 10-1 record, via ESPN's Mark Schlabach:

    "I think the games matter. The mental and physical toll of a season — there's nobody out there that would say that somebody who's played 11 games versus somebody who's played six is better physically or something like that because it's a long season. We're going on Week 21. These guys have had no break. It's been a grind, not just football-wise, but the mental challenge and the personal sacrifice and commitment that everybody's had to make to be able to play and continue to play. It's been incredible."

    Though Swinney had Ohio State lower than anyone else, seven other coaches kept Ohio State out of the top four in the final poll, per Schlabach. Alabama coach Nick Saban rated the Buckeyes fifth overall.

    Ohio native LeBron James was one of many questioning the low ranking:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ohio State will get a chance to prove its inclusion in the College Football Playoff on the field at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

    Related

      Odds, Predictions for Each CFP Game 👀

      Odds, Predictions for Each CFP Game 👀
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Odds, Predictions for Each CFP Game 👀

      Max Marcovitch
      via Bleacher Report

      Tennessee Probing FB Team

      School investigates football program for alleged recruiting violations, impermissible benefits (Knoxville News Sentinel)

      Tennessee Probing FB Team
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Tennessee Probing FB Team

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Rose Bowl 2020 Preview 📝

      Full preview and predictions for Notre Dame vs. Alabama 👀

      Rose Bowl 2020 Preview 📝
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Rose Bowl 2020 Preview 📝

      Keegan Pope
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's 2020 All-American Teams 🤩

      The @BR_CFB staff reveals their picks for the top football players in America ➡️

      B/R's 2020 All-American Teams 🤩
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      B/R's 2020 All-American Teams 🤩

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report