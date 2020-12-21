LeSean McCoy Talks Tom Brady, NFL's Top Trash-Talkers, More in B/R AMA

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy has played with and against some of the best players in NFL history and he discussed many of them during Monday's AMA session with Bleacher Report.

The 12-year NFL veteran and six-time Pro Bowler is currently playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. On Monday, he discussed his past stops as well as current teammates Tom Brady and Antonio Brown, plus the top trash-talkers in the NFL.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@Ilikericebish: What's the meaning behind the nickname Shady?

My mom gave it to me when I was a kid, she said I was always shady when I was a baby. It just carried over.

@OkorolsRoy: Who's the funniest player you've ever met?

Right now, JPP is pretty funny.

@GriffinHari23: How intense of a leader is Tom Brady?

Oh, he's very intense. He's really intense but he's also really poised. If we're doing really well he's the same, if we're doing really bad he's the same. But he can get fired up a little bit, he'll yell at you. This year he was like "Hey man, I know what you can do. Let's get together and win a championship."

@BayLegend: How's Tampa? How different is it to the other cities you've played in?

It's really hard with the COVID rules, definitely an odd year. But the things I've gathered from the media, fans are really behind us 100%. The weather is really cool, I'm used to playing in all these cold states.

@Cowboysfan109: What was it like playing for the Eagles and Andy Reid?

Those were some of my best years. Just from the city, the team. I live an hour away from Philadelphia so that was always like home to me. Lot of my most memorable moments and great times are from the Philadelphia area. I played with so many great players there like Mike Vick, Westbrook, D-Jack, Maclin, I could name guys forever. Philadelphia was always a special, special place. When I got traded it hurt me a little bit deep. Andy Reid has always been great to me and my family. He took a shot on me in the 2nd round and it worked out. Very thankful and grateful for that.

@OkorolsRoy: What was the atmosphere in Buffalo when you guys ended the playoff drought?

That was nice. Buffalo has a great fan base, they go crazy man. Philly fans are more emotional, but the Buffalo fans are a bigger crowd I think. We ended that drought, and there were thousands of fans outside when we landed from the game, and it had to be like 1 a.m. when we got back. So many fans out there in the cold. I know you see videos of them breaking tables and things like that. Thursday night games they would be waiting since Sunday in their RVs camping out. So that's a different atmosphere up there with the fans.

@WearAmask: What was your favorite team growing up?

I liked players, I was a huge Barry Sanders and Deion Sanders fan. Didn't really have a favorite team.

@emilytalkssports: Important Pitt question: Sorrento's or Antoon's?

Antoon's.

@LOGAN316: What's your favorite accomplishment you've made in football?

I'd say a Super Bowl. The biggest one is the ultimate goal.

@colinbloom15: Why do you always hold the ball with one hand?

I just play. I'm unique and my style is different. Certain players, that's just their thing. When Roy Jones was the man and ran boxing for 14 years straight he never had his hands up. Muhammad Ali never went to the body, always to the face. Everybody has their own style.

@Wildcat729: Who's the biggest trash talker in the league?

Nowadays there are a lot. Back then there were only a few. Ramsey talks a lot of trash, he's probably the best he's really good at it. Philip Rivers is a good trash talker. Then you got guys like Aaron Rodgers who has sarcasm with his trash talking. You yell at him and he don't say nothing, then in the middle of the 3rd quarter he's like "I have 400 yards, what's your name?" There are quite a few but I'd say Philip Rivers is number 1.

@breutzel83: What was it like playing for the Chiefs?

That was fun, I'd never been around a team so confident but so humble. One game Kelce has 150 yards and Tyreek has 30 yards and the next week it's flip-flopped and Sammy Watkins is going off. Everybody checks their ego at the door. When you get there it's different because everybody just wants to win. That's the coolest experience I've had on any team. Everybody wants to play for each other. They really share that goal of winning a championship.

@Fihhy89: Who are your top 3 RBs from your era not including yourself?

I'd have to put AP in there, he's kind of my era. Got to go with Frank Gore because of longevity. It's always a blessing seeing a RB play that long. Chris Johnson was a dog too, people forget about him. Arian Foster was another one. Jamaal Charles was definitely beastly.

@colton_frank1: What is your favorite memory of playing in the snow?

Snow game was cold. It was like getting tackled on pillows.

@AB2024: How does it feel to be on a team with AB?

I've always been friends with AB, at all the Pro Bowls we used to hang out. We'd kick it in Miami. Everybody is always like "Oh he's crazy." AB's not crazy, I was happy to have him on the team.

@nategrasha: How was it playing for Pitt and would you ever consider a coaching gig down the road?

I can't coach, that's a lot of time. I love Pitt. Pitt has done so much for me and my family. Being around some great coaches and it prepares you for life. I was so thankful to go there.

@DekeGeek: What's your advice for young running backs?

Always know who you are and trust yourself. Sometimes coaches might play a guy in front of you, but you need to stay true to yourself and keep competing.

@ryanlawless: How did you come up with your touchdown dance?

Just messing around. We call it the Shady Bounce.

@MDJ93: What is your secret for being able to make those amazing cuts in snow games?

I'll just say it's luck.

@elifitzpatrick: Which WR impresses you the most in practice?

They're all pretty impressive. Chris makes the best catches. AB is still AB. Mike is impressive just because how big he is, and he can move so quickly. They're all impressive.

@david215: Who do you think is the best RB of all time?

Barry Sanders, hands down.

@TheDISLegend: What was the hardest defense you have faced?

Had to be the 49ers when they had 11 Pro Bowlers, with Patrick Willis and all those guys. And the old school Ravens with Ray Lewis and Suggs.

Rapid Fire Questions:

Favorite jersey you've ever worn?

All black Eagles jerseys.

Weirdest fan interaction you ever had?

When fans give me their babies to take pictures with. You know I carry the ball out there with one hand so that makes me so nervous.

Favorite movie ever?

Any Given Sunday or Troy.

Favorite sneaker ever?

Air Force Ones.