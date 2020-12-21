John Calipari: Cam'Ron Fletcher Suspended by Kentucky After Outburst vs. UNC

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced Monday Cam'Ron Fletcher has been asked to step away from the team:

Fletcher had an outburst on the sidelines during Saturday's 75-63 loss to North Carolina. Calipari said after the game the freshman was upset about not playing more minutes, per Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

The forward played just two minutes in the loss and has just seven minutes of playing time over the last three games combined.

He apologized for his actions on social media Sunday:

Fletcher was a 4-star recruit and considered the No. 68 player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

