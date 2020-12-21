    Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams Considered Being Part of 3-Team Deal

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    While Nolan Arenado is widely expected to stay in Colorado, multiple teams have reportedly considered pulling off a complicated three-way trade for the third baseman.

    Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that "several" teams have considered being a "way station" for Arenado.

    "Here's how it would work: The team would take a player it believes has an onerous contract and deal him to the Rockies for Arenado. The team that acquires Arenado then would flip him—and cash from what it saved by ridding itself of the bad deal—to a third team for prospects," Passan wrote. 

                               

