Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Clinch 2020 AFC North Title with Win vs. Colts

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions for the first time since the 2017 season.

Pittsburgh clinched the division Sunday with a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. It moved to 12-3 on the year and secured its position atop the AFC North despite a strong challenge from the Cleveland Browns that lasted until Week 16.

The Steelers missed the playoffs each of the last two years as second-place finishers to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North but have returned to the short list of Super Bowl contenders this season, thanks in large part to a healthy Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben played just two games last year because of injuries, which was a major reason Pittsburgh missed the playoffs. He has largely returned to form in 2020 and reached the 3,000-yard passing mark for the 14th time in his career.

The six-time Pro Bowler has plenty of postseason experience as a two-time Super Bowl winner and will now have an opportunity to pursue a third championship after clinching the division.

Joining him is a stellar defense that has largely set the tone for the Steelers.

While it has dealt with injuries to key players such as Bud Dupree and Devin Bush, it is still one of the best units in the league with star power at every level. The combination of playmakers such as Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick should be enough to keep the Steelers in any game as they challenge for the Lombardi Trophy.

The AFC North champions did much of the heavy lifting on the way to their division crown in the early portion of the season with an 11-0 start, but they lost two in a row to the Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills in December as their perfect season came to an end.

It also cost them their position atop the AFC thanks to the strong play of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, which is all the more important this season with a modified playoff format that give just one team a bye in each conference.

That means Pittsburgh may have to win a road game in Kansas City if it is going to take home a Super Bowl title, although its talented defense could pose problems for Patrick Mahomes and Co. if it plays its best football in the playoffs.

For now, the Steelers can celebrate their AFC North crown, but the goal of a first Super Bowl since the 2008 campaign will soon take center stage.