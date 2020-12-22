Fantasy Football Week 16: Keke Coutee and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

0 of 8

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who advanced to the championship round of the playoffs don't have to worry about hoarding free-agent budget dollars. If you think an acquisition can boost your chances of winning a title, go all-in on him.

This week's waiver-wire target list features a quarterback who could easily finish within the top five in fantasy points at the position for Week 16 because of his dual-threat ability and a soft matchup against a bottom-tier defense. He's the ultimate late-season league-winning pickup.

Perhaps you're set at quarterback. Take a look at three running backs who are high-end handcuffs for injured/ill players. If one of them makes a Week 16 start, you'll have an RB2 or an alternative flex option to plug into your lineup.

If you're desperate for wide receiver production, the Houston Texans have exactly what you need at an opportune time. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to elevate the performance levels of two wideouts who recently popped up on the fantasy radar.

All eight waiver-wire pickups are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Free-agent budgets are based on a $100 total.