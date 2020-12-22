Fantasy Football Week 16: Keke Coutee and Other Top Waiver-Wire TargetsDecember 22, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 16: Keke Coutee and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets
Fantasy managers who advanced to the championship round of the playoffs don't have to worry about hoarding free-agent budget dollars. If you think an acquisition can boost your chances of winning a title, go all-in on him.
This week's waiver-wire target list features a quarterback who could easily finish within the top five in fantasy points at the position for Week 16 because of his dual-threat ability and a soft matchup against a bottom-tier defense. He's the ultimate late-season league-winning pickup.
Perhaps you're set at quarterback. Take a look at three running backs who are high-end handcuffs for injured/ill players. If one of them makes a Week 16 start, you'll have an RB2 or an alternative flex option to plug into your lineup.
If you're desperate for wide receiver production, the Houston Texans have exactly what you need at an opportune time. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to elevate the performance levels of two wideouts who recently popped up on the fantasy radar.
All eight waiver-wire pickups are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Free-agent budgets are based on a $100 total.
QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (47 Percent Rostered)
Over the past four weeks, Baker Mayfield has become a reliable passer for the Cleveland Browns and a good streaming option for fantasy managers. He's thrown for 10 touchdowns and just one interception in that span. For each of those games, he has eclipsed 250 passing yards.
In Week 16, the Browns will play the New York Jets, who allow the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Last week, the Jets held Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 209 passing yards and two touchdowns, and they picked him off once in a victory. Therefore, Mayfield isn't likely to take this matchup lightly. He should continue to produce with a hot hand against Gang Green's 30th-ranked pass defense.
For at least one more week, Mayfield can rack up QB1 numbers. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in three consecutive matchups.
Free-Agent Budget (FAB): $3
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (39 Percent Rostered)
Jalen Hurts will help managers win championships. While skeptics may have looked at his Week 14 start as a fluke (167 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and one touchdown), he had an even stronger performance in Week 15.
Hurts threw for 338 yards and added 63 yards on the ground with a total of four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. He's scored five times in his two starts, and the rookie quarterback won't hesitate to tuck and run, recording 29 rush attempts over the last two outings.
During the fantasy playoffs, Hurts emerges as a dream pickup because of his passing and rushing productivity. In Week 16, he'll face the Dallas Cowboys, who allow the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. They've also given up the most rushing yards through 14 games.
Managers will have a lot of competition for Hurts on the waiver wire following his four-touchdown performance, so you'll have to sacrifice a fair amount of budget dollars to land him.
FAB: $15
RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (46 Percent Rostered)
A little more than an hour before the Dallas Cowboys kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers, the team ruled running back Ezekiel Elliott inactive because of a calf injury. Tony Pollard took over the featured role.
The 23-year-old didn't disappoint, racking up 132 scrimmage yards (69 rushing and 63 receiving). He scored two rushing touchdowns, a one-yard run and a 40-yarder that put the Cowboys up 33-24 late in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys haven't made a decision on Elliott's Week 16 status, but the coaching staff should feel comfortable with Pollard in the starting spot.
At Memphis, Pollard recorded 941 rushing yards and 1,292 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns. He should likely sit atop the adds list for point-per-reception (PPR) leagues going into Week 16 because of his potential volume as a three-down running back.
FAB: $10
RB Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (34 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: (N/A when written)
Salvon Ahmed recently appeared on the fantasy football radar, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. He topped that performance with 122 rushing yards and a score against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Ahmed handled a bulk of the carries (23), but he split the workload with Matt Breida (12 rush attempts for 86 yards). Fellow running back Myles Gaskin remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Until the Miami Dolphins clear him to play, expect the coaching staff to feature Ahmed.
After a two-game absence, Gaskin may return to action, but that's not a foregone conclusion. Furthermore, he may come back to a lighter workload after Ahmed's Week 15 performance.
Managers should view Ahmed as an RB2 or high-end flex option in a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, who allow the third-most fantasy points to running backs.
FAB: $5
RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots (19 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: (N/A when written)
Leading up to the New England Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Damien Harris logged two limited practices on Thursday and Friday because of an ankle injury. The team ruled him out on game day, and Sony Michel made the start in his place.
As the featured running back, Michel recorded 10 rush attempts for 74 yards and caught one pass for eight yards. Although he finished with just one more carry than quarterback Cam Newton, managers should take advantage of his volume if Harris misses another game.
Michel doesn't offer much as a receiver, logging 23 catches in 36 career games, which hurts his value in PPR leagues. But if you're looking for a potential fill-in starting running back, he's a solid option.
Going against the Buffalo Bills' 20th-ranked run defense next week, Michel could produce high-end RB2 numbers if he reaches the end zone.
FAB: $5
WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans (41 Percent Rostered)
After the league suspended Will Fuller V for six games because of a performance-enhancing drug violation, Keke Coutee secured a role in three-wide receiver sets.
Despite losing two fumbles over the last three weeks, Coutee had productive fantasy outings in that short span. Since Week 13, he's recorded 16 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
In Week 16, Coutee has a decent matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals' 22nd-ranked pass defense. Despite wide receiver Brandin Cooks' return to action, he's a solid WR2 or flex option.
Unless you're bothered by Coutee's fumbles, he belongs on your pickup list. Managers can acquire him and still have enough budget dollars to pursue someone else.
FAB: $3
WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns (25 Percent Rostered)
Rashard Higgins has benefited from quarterback Baker Mayfield's recent surge in production. He's also locked into a starting role while fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recovers from a torn ACL.
Over the last three weeks, Higgins has hauled in 16 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 16, he'll face the New York Jets, who allow the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Last Sunday, Higgins had an efficient outing, converting five targets into four receptions for a team-high 76 yards.
Although Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones have witnessed spikes in productivity since Week 13, the former has drawn more targets (24) than the latter (11).
Given Mayfield's uptick in production and a secure role in the Browns' passing offense, Higgins can fill the WR2 and flex spots in starting lineups. He's shown consistency through December as his roster percentage slowly rises into the mid-20s.
FAB: $2
WR Chad Hansen, Houston Texans (2 Percent Rostered)
In case you missed the buzz around Chad Hansen, here's another reminder that he's carved out a role in the Houston Texans' passing attack while Will Fuller V serves a six-game suspension (PEDs).
On Saturday, the Houston Texans signed Hansen to the active roster. He's logged at least 55 receiving yards in three consecutive games and scored his first touchdown of the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Although Hansen only saw three targets in the previous contest, he drew 14 between Weeks 13 and 14. With 14 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks, he should continue to trend up.
In Week 16, the Texans will face the Cincinnati Bengals' 22nd-ranked pass defense, which has allowed 25 touchdowns in 13 contests. Hansen can fill the WR3 spot in your starting lineup.
FAB: $2
Fantasy points allowed provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.