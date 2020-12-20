Ravens' Dez Bryant 'Had to Hold Back Tears' After 1st TD Since 2017

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dez Bryant was overcome with emotion after hauling in an 11-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens' 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Bryant helped give Baltimore a 26-0 halftime lead.

The three-time Pro Bowler told reporters he "had to hold back tears" upon reaching the end zone for the first time since December 2017:

Bryant endured a long road before he returned in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. He didn't play in 2018 after he tore his Achilles tendon, and he sat out the 2019 season to focus on his recovery.

The hardship didn't stop there, either. Shortly before the Ravens were set to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, Bryant announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old followed up to say he was sitting out the remainder of this season before thinking better of that decision.

Bryant's numbers aren't all that impressive (five receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown through four games), but it's impossible to judge his year purely on raw stats. Moments like Sunday's score make his comeback a success.

Perhaps he has also laid the groundwork to achieve bigger things in 2021.