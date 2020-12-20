Justin Fields 'Will Be Fine' After Thumb Injury, Ohio State HC Ryan Day Says

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Ohio State fans can breathe a sigh of relief because star quarterback Justin Fields will apparently be fine for the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff showdown with Clemson.

Head coach Ryan Day told reporters Sunday that Fields "will be fine" after he suffered a thumb injury during Saturday's win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Fields said he believed he sprained his thumb during the 22-10 victory:

The Fox broadcast showed the Ohio State medical staff wrapping the thumb on his throwing hand during the game. He also grimaced while grabbing the area in the second half and did not appear to be his typical dominant self as the game unfolded.

The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was just 12-of-27 for 114 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while taking three sacks as Ohio State's offense struggled to gain traction against a stout Northwestern defense for much of the contest.

With Fields struggling and star wide receiver Chris Olave sidelined, the Buckeyes turned to running back Trey Sermon.

The Oklahoma transfer rescued the four-time defending Big Ten champions with the most Ohio State rushing yards in a game (331) and two touchdowns. It was an all-time performance in a pressure-packed spot and helped Ohio State clinch its CFP spot.

While the emergence of Sermon was key and should help the Scarlet and Gray against the Tigers, it is difficult to envision them winning without a healthy Fields. The quarterback was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and is widely expected to be an early draft pick with the ability to hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs.

Ohio State lost to Clemson 29-23 in the CFP last season in a game that was marred by questionable officiating, and Fields will need to play well if his side is going to enact some revenge this time.