WWE TLC 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 took place Sunday night as the roster took to the new Thunderdome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida for TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

The show featured two TLC matches, a Firefly Inferno match and four standard bouts, so the individual matches involving each weapon were left out this year.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defended their championships in the two main event contests against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, respectively.

We also saw The Fiend battle Randy Orton, while Carmella challenged Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Asuka and a mystery partner faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women's tag titles, The New Day lined up against The Hurt Business, and a big eight-man tag match kicked off the show.

Let's look at everything that happened at Sunday's TLC event.