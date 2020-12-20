WWE TLC 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsDecember 20, 2020
WWE TLC 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 took place Sunday night as the roster took to the new Thunderdome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida for TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.
The show featured two TLC matches, a Firefly Inferno match and four standard bouts, so the individual matches involving each weapon were left out this year.
Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre defended their championships in the two main event contests against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, respectively.
We also saw The Fiend battle Randy Orton, while Carmella challenged Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Asuka and a mystery partner faced Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women's tag titles, The New Day lined up against The Hurt Business, and a big eight-man tag match kicked off the show.
Let's look at everything that happened at Sunday's TLC event.
Sunday's Lineup
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Firefly Inferno match)
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship/TLC)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship/TLC)
Here is a look at the card for the show, according to WWE.com: