PNC Championship 2020: Justin Thomas, Father Mike Earn Win Ahead of Team Singh

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, won the 36-hole PNC Championship, shooting 25 under for the tournament and 15 under during Sunday's second round.

Team Thomas started hot with seven straight birdies and didn't slow down from there, finishing with a whopping 15 birdies and no bogeys on the day.

They topped Team Singh by one stroke and two teams—Team O'Meara and Team Trevino—by two strokes to claim the victory.

Team Woods, comprised of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie, finished seventh at 20 under.

It was Charlie Woods who provided one of the moments of the tournament Saturday, talking some trash to the Thomas duo, who was paired with the Woods duo:

Thomas also explained that his father had left Charlie the same note the day before (h/t Brentley Romine of GolfChannel.com):

"Charlie drove one through the fairway and my dad was playing in front of them and he'd hit it through the fairway and into the trees. My dad wrote on a piece of paper 'draw hole' on it and put it under his ball. In typical Woods fashion, he kept the piece of paper, and when my dad hit it in the bunker he put the exact same piece of paper behind his ball."

Eleven years old. Grown-man trash talk. And not a bad game on the links, either:

But the Thomas duo had the last word Sunday with a brilliant round that included some fantastic shots:

All in all, a fun tournament. It's always a nice change-of-pace to see the top players in the world enjoy themselves next to family members, rounding out the 2020 season.