Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Finish 2020 PNC Championship with 10-Under Final Round

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, finished the first day of the 2020 PNC Championship in a six-way tie for sixth place after shooting a 10-under 62, but their second day on the course—when they donned matching Sunday reds—wasn't enough to catch Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, who held the lead at 25 under on the weekend when Team Woods headed back to the clubhouse.

After another 18 holes at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Team Woods ended the weekend at 20 under, five strokes behind Team Thomas, after shooting another 10 under Sunday.

They picked up seven birdies on the day, one of which came on No. 13 as Charlie almost found the green from 245 yards out:

The pair also added two eagles in the second round to lead the tournament with three. One of those, on the par-five 14th hole, was a true team effort:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But Day 1 for the father and son duo was highlighted by an eagle on par-five No. 3 that was all Charlie. The pair elected to use a strong drive from 11-year-old Charlie, who found the green from 175 yards out then hit the tap-in putt from four feet away.

The PNC Championship, which began in 1995 as the Father/Son Challenge, pits pairs of former major or Players Championship winners and their loved ones against each other. The field consists of golfers and their fathers, sons, daughters and grandchildren, with the Woods pairing leading the iconic duos in their first appearance.

Charlie Woods, whose competitions on the junior circuit in Florida are largely kept private, was a miniature version of his father on the course this weekend—when it came to his play and his mannerisms.

Though the Woods clan didn't come away with the win, their finish is still pretty impressive considering Charlie was the youngest player in the 40-golfer field—and it's an exciting sign of things to come for the future.