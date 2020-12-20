Gobert Jumps Curry, Trails Giannis, Westbrook for NBA's Top Contracts in History

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is set to sign the third-largest contract in NBA history, a five-year, $205 million deal that will trail only those of the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook.

ESPN's Bobby Marks provided a look at the five biggest contracts in total base value:

Gobert discussed what the contract means to him with ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

"It means that they believe in me," Gobert said. "They believe in what we've been building over the years with this whole organization, with coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys. For me, it's an incredible blessing. It's a very motivating feeling to know that we all share the same vision and we all share this goal for this state and for this franchise."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.