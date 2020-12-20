    Gobert Jumps Curry, Trails Giannis, Westbrook for NBA's Top Contracts in History

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is set to sign the third-largest contract in NBA history, a five-year, $205 million deal that will trail only those of the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook.

    ESPN's Bobby Marks provided a look at the five biggest contracts in total base value:

    Gobert discussed what the contract means to him with ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

    "It means that they believe in me," Gobert said. "They believe in what we've been building over the years with this whole organization, with coach [Quin Snyder] and all the guys. For me, it's an incredible blessing. It's a very motivating feeling to know that we all share the same vision and we all share this goal for this state and for this franchise."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑

      Jazz center jumps Stephen Curry with third-largest contract in NBA history

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rudy Among Highest-Paid Ever 🤑

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal

      Utah’s star center Rudy Gobert agrees to largest contract ever for a big man with 5-yr, $205M extension (ESPN)

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Give Gobert $205M Deal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏

      Bucks guard pledges to donate the remainder of his 2020 NBA salary to black-owned small businesses and non-profits

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jrue to Donate Salary 👏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Mavs star (+410) is the surprise MVP favorite followed closely by Giannis at +480. Tap for full odds 👉 (Odds via FanDuel)

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Listed as MVP Favorite 👀

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report