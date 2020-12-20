Mr. Olympia 2020: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2021 Event

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

The seventh time was a charm for Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, who finally captured the elusive Mr. Olympia title for the first time in his career Saturday night.

Elssbiay, whose best previous finish was second in 2017, competed in his first Mr. Olympia in 2013. He beat out a strong 2020 field highlighted by seven-time winner Phil Heath and defending champion Brandon Curry.

Here's a look at the top finishers and their payouts (via Andrew Gutman of BarBend):

Champion: Mamdouh Elssbiay ($400,000)

2nd Place: Brandon Curry ($150,000)

3rd Place: Phil Heath ($100,000)

4th Place: Hadi Choopan ($45,000)

5th Place: William Bonac ($40,000)

It's the third straight year the competition produced a first-time winner. Along with Curry in 2019, Shawn Rhoden triumphed for the first time in 2018 to end Heath's seven-year run.

Elssbiay posted comments on Instagram about the adversity he overcame leading up to this year's event.

"I wanna thank all the bodybuilding fans in the world for the love and support I'm receiving. I had many setbacks this year with a show canceled due to corona and a positive test. I also lost my main supplement sponsor earlier this year (will give more details in the coming days), but all that mattered is I kept working hard for that dream...To make my fans happy."

"This victory is ours..." he wrote after the competition alongside a video accepting the trophy.

Elssbiay isn't likely to go on a Heath-esque run as a long-term champion. He's already 36 and his American counterpart was already in the latter stages of his dominant championship reign by that age, though he's remained competitive into his early 40s.

That said, "Big Ramy" should be viewed as the early favorite looking ahead to the 2021 competition as his performance Saturday showed he's finally struck the perfect balance with his physique.

He'll face plenty of competition in his repeat bid, however, with Heath and Curry working to get back to the mountaintop of professional bodybuilding.