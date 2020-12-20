WWE TLC 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This has been a wild year. With a pandemic and a presidential election headlining events, people occasionally need a distraction. Luckily for wrestling fans, Sunday brings with it WWE's annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.

This is usually the show wherein WWE has three separate matches that each involve one of the titular weapons before one final bout puts them all together for a TLC contest.

This year, however, WWE has opted to book two TLC matches without any of the individual stipulations, so at least half of the card comprises standard contests. The one exception will be Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match.

Unless WWE adds a pre-show bout, there will be six matches with five titles on the line. Let's look at everything you need to know about TLC 2020.