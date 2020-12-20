WWE TLC 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardDecember 20, 2020
WWE TLC 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card
This has been a wild year. With a pandemic and a presidential election headlining events, people occasionally need a distraction. Luckily for wrestling fans, Sunday brings with it WWE's annual TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.
This is usually the show wherein WWE has three separate matches that each involve one of the titular weapons before one final bout puts them all together for a TLC contest.
This year, however, WWE has opted to book two TLC matches without any of the individual stipulations, so at least half of the card comprises standard contests. The one exception will be Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match.
Unless WWE adds a pre-show bout, there will be six matches with five titles on the line. Let's look at everything you need to know about TLC 2020.
The Venue and Start Time
Venue: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
The Card
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (Firefly Inferno match)
- Sasha Banks vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and a mystery partner (Women's Tag Team Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship, TLC)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship, TLC)
Here is a look at the card for the show, according to WWE.com:
Other TLC Thoughts
In past years, the TLC PPV has usually featured several stipulation matches. Separate bouts involving tables, ladders and chairs took place before the main event combined them all to make the Voltron of all matches.
This year, WWE has been running shorter events, and as a result, we will be getting two TLC bouts with no contests involving the individual weapons. The only other gimmick match on the card is Orton vs. Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match, which is probably like a regular Inferno match with more puppets.
WWE management has put together a decent card that features matches that have the potential to end the year on a high note.
Styles and McIntyre will likely provide an exciting performance, while Reigns and Owens give us a more brutal encounter. Both should be fun in contrasting ways.
The Hurt Business vs. The New Day is a bout we have seen several times, but seeing as the performers involved always deliver, this should be another entertaining chapter in their feud.
Asuka's mystery partner will have a big impact on the quality of the women's tag title bout. Everyone from Charlotte Flair to Eva Marie has been speculated, so it's anyone's guess.
Sunday's show is the final WWE PPV of 2020. This has been a weird year, so let's hope WWE gives us something good to close it out.