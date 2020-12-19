Tiger Woods Talks Son Charlie's Strong Opening Round at PNC Championship

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger and Charlie Woods were the toast of the town after their dazzling 10-under-par 62 in the opening round of the PNC Championship on Saturday.

Charlie, 11, showed off some of the skills that made his father arguably the best golfer in history. He even made an eagle on the par-five third hole, though Tiger wasn't surprised to see that.

"I've seen this. A lot of the shots he's hit," Tiger told reporters after the round. "I've seen it this entire year, this entire pandemic. He hit these shots. The few events he's played in, he's hit a lot of these shots. But this is a totally different deal."

The PNC Championship is an event featuring 20 past winners of major tournaments and/or The Players Championship. Woods committed to play in the tournament with his son. It's a partnership that paid off for the 44-year-old.

The idea of Charlie being the one to carry the team amused Tiger: "He hit some of the most incredible golf shots. He had the best time. It couldn't have been a better environment."

As impressive as the Woods tandem looked Saturday, they have work to do heading into the second round. They ended the first round tied for sixth place, four shots behind leaders Matt and Cameron Kuchar.

Tiger and Charlie will tee off at 9:24 a.m. ET on Sunday.