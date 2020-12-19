PNC Championship 2020: Team Kuchar Leads Team Singh by 2 Strokes Entering Sunday

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, might have stolen the spotlight leading into the PNC Championship as they prepared for their first appearance at the event, but they didn't take the top spot on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes Saturday.

That honor went to Team Kuchar, which consists of No. 37-ranked Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son, Cameron, who were among the favorites to win the weekend. Heading into Sunday, the duo leads the field at 14 under, having picked up a tournament-leading 14 birdies and four pars to finish the day without a bogey.

Team Singh, made up of Vijay Singh and his 30-year-old son, Qass, are in familiar territory in the runner-up spot on the leaderboard. The pair, making their eighth appearance in the PNC Championship this year, finished in second place back in 2013.

Now, Team Singh sits two strokes back from the Kuchars at 12 under. Throughout the day, they collected 10 birdies and seven pars, while also adding an eagle on the fifth hole.

The experienced Singhs weren't the only duo to add an eagle Saturday—Team Woods did the same on the par-five third hole, and it wasn't the golf legend who sunk the putt. The pair chose to use Charlie's drive, and the youngster fired a perfect shot to within four feet of the hole for an easy tap-in.

They finished the day as one of six squads tied for sixth place at 10 under.

On Sunday, Team Woods will tee off at 9:24 a.m. ET, while Team Singh and Team Kuchar will head out together at 9:48 a.m.

1. Team Kuchar (-14)

2. Team Singh (-12)

T3. Team Norman (-11)

T3. Team Lehman (-11)

T3. Team Duval (-11)

T6. Team O'Meara (-10)

T6. Team Trevino (-10)

T6. Team Furyk (-10)

T6. Team Daly (-10)

T6. Team Woods (-10)

T6. Team Thomas (-10)

