Damien Harris Ruled Out for Patriots vs. Dolphins; Sony Michel to Start at RB

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that running back Damien Harris has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 game at the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle injury.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sony Michel is expected to replace Harris in the starting lineup.

Harris is the Patriots' leading rusher with 691 yards on 137 carries (five yards per carry). He's also scored two touchdowns while starting 10 of the team's 13 games.

The 23-year-old former University of Alabama standout was a third-round pick of New England in the 2019 draft. He made just two appearances as a rookie.

He missed three games earlier this season with a finger injury.

Michel, 25, served as the starter for much of the previous two years. He rushed for 1,843 yards on 456 attempts (four yards per carry) with 13 touchdowns in 29 games (22 starts).

The 2018 first-round selection should get most of the early-down, short-yardage and red-zone opportunities Sunday. James White should play a majority of the passing downs, while rookie J.J. Taylor could also see touches.

That triumvirate, along with quarterback Cam Newton, will likely need a big performance against a run defense that ranks 21st (120.2 yards allowed per game) if the Patriots are going to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

New England (6-7) enters the AFC East battle two games behind Miami (8-5) for the final wild-card berth in the conference.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.