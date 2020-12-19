Tiger Woods, Son Charlie Shoot 10 Under in Opening Round of PNC Championship

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, turned in an excellent performance in the first round of the 2020 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

The father-son duo posted a 10-under 62, which puts them in a six-way tie for sixth place with one round left to play. Tiger and Charlie trail leaders Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron Kuchar, by four strokes.

After the round, Tiger discussed what it was like to play a competitive round with his son for the first time:

Since 1995, the PNC Championship (formerly the Father/Son Challenge) has given former major or Players Championship winners the opportunity to play alongside their loved ones.

It was initially meant for only major champions and their sons, but it has since expanded to allow daughters, grandchildren and even fathers. This year, Tiger and Charlie decided to enter the tournament for the first time.

The Woods family donned matching pink shirts Saturday, and they were predictably the talk of the tournament, which has been the case for Tiger throughout his career.

For at least one day, however, much of the focus was on Charlie, who is a talented, up-and-coming junior golfer in Florida.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The highlight of the day for Charlie and the entire tournament thus far came on the par-five third when he put the ball within four feet from 175 yards out and then sunk the eagle putt to boot:

Charlie's sequence was so impressive that he received praise from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter Pat McAfee:

While Saturday's round was a legitimate competition, there was plenty of time for fun and games as well, and Charlie made the most of it.

Tiger and Charlie were paired with Justin Thomas and his father, and after the Thomases ended up in a bunker, Charlie left them a funny note:

After that, Charlie continued his assault on the course and showed that he is a chip off the old block by walking in a putt, just as Tiger has done so many times over the years:

Charlie was also a spitting image of his dad after that, as he stood with one hand on the grip of his club and the other hand on his hip:

The younger Woods continued to play well right down to the latter part of the round, including this beautiful iron shot that he nearly put in the hole:

Overall, Tiger and Charlie played a fantastic round that featured nine birdies, one eagle and only one bogey.

The fact that they are very much in the race to win the tournament is no small feat either, especially since Charlie is the youngest player in the field of 20 teams and 40 golfers.

One can only assume that Tiger and Charlie will be in the Sunday red shirts in the second and final round, and if that is the case, it could be a signal to the rest of the field that they are motivated to win.