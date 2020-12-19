Nets Rumors: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Held 'Exploratory' Contract Extension Talks

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Heading into his fourth season in the league, Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen is eligible for an extension on his rookie deal, and the team is reportedly looking into the opportunity.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets have had "exploratory" talks with the 22-year-old, who they drafted at No. 22 out of Texas in 2017.

Through three seasons in Brooklyn, Allen has appeared in 222 games, averaging 10.1 points with a 60.9 shooting percentage from the field, adding 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

He broke out in the NBA bubble, averaging 15.7 points on 67.3 percent shooting with 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the final games of the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 10.3 points, 14.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as the Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

His success in Orlando, Florida, came as he returned to the role of starting center, since DeAndre Jordan didn't make the trip to Walt Disney World. Allen, who started 175 games through his first three seasons, was bumped to the bench in March when Jacque Vaughn took over as the interim head coach.

The pair had battled for the starting spot, with Allen earning the nod over the veteran in 2018-19 and the first half of last season.

Speaking to reporters last week, Allen said this year's starter is "in the air."

"I haven't been told what's gonna happen," he told reporters Wednesday. "I haven't been told what's not gonna happen. So, what I've been told is just get my work in, try to improve my game as much as possible and get ready for the season coming up."

Scotto reported that Allen hopes to "remain a Net long-term."

If negotiations with Brooklyn don't work, Allen could enter restricted free agency with a $5.66 million qualifying offer.