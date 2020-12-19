Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions for CFP Championship and Biggest Matchups

1 of 2

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M

Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. North Carolina

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Indiana

Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Cincinnati

One of the more notable storylines heading into championship weekend is just how few New Year's Six contenders are playing in their league's title games. Only Cincinnati, Florida and Iowa State are playing during conference championship weekend, with Texas A&M, Georgia, North Carolina and Indiana simply sitting and waiting. And depending on what happens, some of these teams could end up out of the New Year's Six completely.

If, for example, Notre Dame beats Clemson for a second time, the Tigers could drop out of the CFP and knock North Carolina out of an NY6 game. The same goes for Indiana. If Northwestern were to upset Ohio State, the Buckeyes would almost certainly fall to the Fiesta Bowl and knock out Indiana.

That puts those teams in the peculiar position of rooting for their conference rivals, and in the Hoosiers' case, that means rooting for the team that beat them by a touchdown and nabbed their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Texas A&M and Iowa State, meanwhile, are likely the only two teams outside the top four that have a shot of getting into the CFP. If Clemson does lose again—or if it beats Notre Dame by a wide margin—one of the two could drop out of the top four, and that would make for some fireworks during the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday night.

Texas A&M, if it beats Tennessee on Saturday, would be 9-1 in the SEC but would only have one Top 25 win (over Florida). And the Aggies were boat-raced by Alabama in a game that was pretty much over by halftime.

Iowa State, meanwhile, has two losses to ranked teams but also holds wins over No. 20 Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma, whom the Cyclones will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game. Another win over the Sooners would give Iowa State an impressive trio of top-20 victories. And that's where things get awfully complicated for the committee.