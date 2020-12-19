6 NHL Players That Will Be Under the Most Pressure During the 2020-21 SeasonDecember 19, 2020
6 NHL Players That Will Be Under the Most Pressure During the 2020-21 Season
Being a professional athlete means dealing with pressure.
So each of the 23 players on each of the 31 NHL rosters will be under some strain come January.
But there's pressure. And then there's pressure.
The higher-intensity latter version can stem from a variety of things—including a move to a new team, a string of less-than-vintage seasons or a newly-inked name on a multi-million-dollar contract.
Or a combination of all three.
Which means a select few of the league's 713 players will be under a special brand of strain when things get back under way next month.
The B/R ice team sat down and compiled a list of a half-dozen of those players, complete with the specific reasons they'll be feeling it. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a comment line with your ideas.
6. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
Call it a first-world hockey problem.
Sergei Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million deal with the Florida Panthers, and, given his status as a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, was expected to play a vital role in the resurgence of a long-moribund franchise.
Let's just say it didn't go so well.
Rather than elevating the Panthers, Bobrovsky saw his own numbers plummet—allowing better than a half-goal more per game (2.58 goals-against average to 3.23) while his save percentage went from .913 to a pedestrian .900, his worst since 2011-12.
Adding competitive insult to financial injury, Bobrovsky's bloated contract and the squeeze it caused is at least partially to blame for an offseason exodus that saw free-agent winger Evgeni Dadonov sign a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ottawa Senators and is likely to result in another unrestricted free agent, Mike Hoffman, leaving.
The good news? Bobrovsky posted personal-bests in GAA and save percentage in 2012-13, winning his first Vezina a season after the aforementioned subpar performance early in his career.
At age 32, it's imperative for that bounce back to repeat itself.
5. Philipp Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche
It's not the worst situation for a goaltender.
The Colorado Avalanche are young, loaded at all positions and have presumably positioned themselves to be major players in the NHL's Western Conference for the next several years.
Still, it's not exactly been determined where Philipp Grubauer fits into the scheme of things.
The 29-year-old German export played his first season as a No. 1 goalie with the Avalanche in 2019-20 and was perfectly respectable, posting a 2.63 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 36 games.
Still, he was outplayed by backup Pavel Francouz (2.41 GAA, .923 save percentage) while missing time with injuries in the regular season, then was hurt again during the playoffs while Francouz and third-stringer Michael Hutchinson went 4-5 and Colorado ultimately bowed out in the Western semifinals.
Entering the final year on a three-year, $10 million deal, it's time for Grubauer to prove his long-term worth to the Avs or make a case that he'll be a sturdy No. 1 elsewhere come next summer's free-agency period.
4. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers
Need an NHL-style daytime drama fix? Cue up the Edmonton Oilers.
When the Oilers plucked Finnish winger Jesse Puljujarvi with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, early reviews indicated then-GM Peter Chiarelli had gotten himself a steal.
But whaddya know? Crime doesn't pay. Not even metaphoric hockey front-office crime.
A teenage Puljujarvi foundered in parts of three seasons under the team's prior regime, scoring 17 goals in 139 games while registering a minus-10 and looking nothing like the can't-miss prospect he'd been billed.
He stayed in Finland rather than coming to Edmonton to begin the 2019-20 season and seemed destined to be shipped elsewhere for a new start, until Ken Holland and Dave Tippett changed his mind.
The new GM and coach never got an offer they couldn't refuse, and concurrent talks with Puljujarvi and his team eventually convinced the player to give it another try with the new structure in place.
He's still just 22 and will get a chance to make an impact this season, but he'll have to show quickly that he belongs or the naysayers will return and the dreaded four-letter word—bust—will get tossed around.
3. Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs
Think your job is tough? Try Frederik Andersen's.
Not only is the 31-year-old Danish export charged with stopping shots that can reach past 100 mph, he does so in the hockey mad media fishbowl that is Toronto.
OK, he makes a living wage doing so. And he'll soon enter the final season on a five-year, $25 million contract. So it's not all bad.
But he'll have to prove in 2020-21 that he's worth another long-term investment in Toronto or elsewhere, and he'll have to do so coming off a steady, but unspectacular season in which he had a 2.85 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage across 52 games.
Toronto GM Kyle Dubas didn't make a trade or a signing to push Andersen out of the way during the offseason, but given the stockpile of talent elsewhere on the roster it'll probably be put on the goalie if the team doesn't perform beyond the initial round of playoffs come next time.
2. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
It was a cottage industry for offseason hockey writer types.
In fact, chronicling Johnny Gaudreau trade rumors or simply compiling lists of where the prodigious Calgary Flames forward winger might wind up after a transaction was something just short of a 24/7 job.
So, needless to say, eyes in many cities will be focused on Johnny Hockey in 2021.
Now 27, Gaudreau went from his statistical peak in 2018-19 (36 goals, 99 points in 82 games) to the worst season of his career in 2019-20 (18 goals, 58 points in 70 games), and managed just three points in the final four games of the Flames' six-game loss to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference playoffs.
A New Jersey native, he's been frequently linked to prospective deals with either the home-state Devils or the equally nearby Philadelphia Flyers, the team he grew up rooting for as a kid.
And unless the numbers bounce back early and quickly in Alberta, he and the final two seasons of a six-year, $40.5 million contract could be packing bags for a long trip away.
1. Taylor Hall, Buffalo Sabres
Maybe freshly-minted Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall will fall in love with his new home, take a few tours on the Maid of the Mist at nearby Niagara Falls and become a Western New Yorker for life.
But the smart money, at least for the moment, suggests it's a short-term thing.
Hall entered the free-agency pool as the most-coveted scorer available, but the flat salary cap and a paucity of long-term deals prompted him to sign a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres.
For a guy who'd suggested winning was his motivation, Buffalo was a curious choice.
The franchise is the holder of the league's longest active playoff drought, a stretch that's prompted recent No. 2 draft choice Jack Eichel (2015) to publicly express his frustration with things.
But Eichel is a star in the making, and just the sort of partner who can help Hall return to the form—39 goals, 93 points in 76 games—that saw him win an NHL MVP in 2017-18 with the New Jersey Devils.
If he does so, it could mean big money next summer. But he's got to do his part.