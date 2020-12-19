6 NHL Players That Will Be Under the Most Pressure During the 2020-21 Season

0 of 6

Being a professional athlete means dealing with pressure.

So each of the 23 players on each of the 31 NHL rosters will be under some strain come January.

But there's pressure. And then there's pressure.

The higher-intensity latter version can stem from a variety of things—including a move to a new team, a string of less-than-vintage seasons or a newly-inked name on a multi-million-dollar contract.

Or a combination of all three.

Which means a select few of the league's 713 players will be under a special brand of strain when things get back under way next month.

The B/R ice team sat down and compiled a list of a half-dozen of those players, complete with the specific reasons they'll be feeling it. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a comment line with your ideas.