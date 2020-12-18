Report: Raiders' Derek Carr Likely to Miss 10-14 Days with Serious Groin Injury

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Derek Carr's groin injury is expected to keep the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback sidelined for 10-14 days, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The news leaves backup Marcus Mariota in line to start against the Miami Dolphins next week if Carr doesn't show much improvement. Rapoport noted Carr hopes he'll be ready to go by next kickoff, but the injury is significant.

The Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime on Thursday Night Football with Carr exiting after just five pass attempts.

That brought in Mariota, who Las Vegas made the highest-paid backup in the league this year specifically for this reason. The former Tennessee Titans starter agreed to a two-year, $17.6 million deal with the Raiders last offseason to serve as an insurance policy for Carr.

While the backup performed admirably Thursday, passing for 226 yards with one touchdown and an interception, the loss moved Vegas outside the playoff bubble and dropped the club to 7-7 on the season. As talented as Mariota is, it may be too late for the Raiders to recover.

With games remaining against the Dolphins and Denver Broncos, Las Vegas will need some help if it's going to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Carr, meanwhile, may be forced to watch from the sidelines amid a solid season. The QB has tallied 3,396 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a career-best 102 passer rating.