Ryan Smith, Wife Ashley Approved by NBA as Head of Jazz's New Ownership Group

The NBA Board of Governors approved tech mogul Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley, as the new primary owners of the Utah Jazz on Friday, completing a $1.66 billion deal to purchase the Western Conference franchise.

The Smiths will take over stewardship of the organization from the Miller family, which maintained the Jazz since 1986.

"Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a lifelong fan of the Utah Jazz and more recently as one of their key marketing partners, Ryan has demonstrated his deep commitment to the Jazz and the Utah community, and there's no doubt he will bring that same level of dedication to the operation of the team."

