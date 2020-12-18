    Ryan Smith, Wife Ashley Approved by NBA as Head of Jazz's New Ownership Group

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 18, 2020

    The Vivint Smart Home Arena is shown Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Voting will look a little different this November. States are considering drive-thrus, outdoor polling places and curbside voting as they examine creative ways to safely offer same-day polling places during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The NBA Board of Governors approved tech mogul Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley, as the new primary owners of the Utah Jazz on Friday, completing a $1.66 billion deal to purchase the Western Conference franchise. 

    The Smiths will take over stewardship of the organization from the Miller family, which maintained the Jazz since 1986. 

    "Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a lifelong fan of the Utah Jazz and more recently as one of their key marketing partners, Ryan has demonstrated his deep commitment to the Jazz and the Utah community, and there's no doubt he will bring that same level of dedication to the operation of the team."

                              

