Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Week 15 started with a Thursday night contest that was nearly as thrilling as Week 14's Monday night finale. The Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, likely putting an end to Las Vegas' playoff hopes.

Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Chargers-Raiders tilt offered more than just excitement. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, for example, racked up 314 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 14 rushing yards and another score. Marcus Mariota threw for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 88 yards and a score.

Mariota's dazzling performance helped next to no one in fantasy because he only played after Derek Carr went down with a groin injury. There was no way to prepare for that, and anyone who started Mariota was either a bot or the fantasy equivalent of Nostradamus.

Looking at the rest of Week 15, however, one doesn't have to possess future sight to prepare for other significant injuries. Several key fantasy players have already been ruled out. The challenge lies in finding adequate replacements.

Here we will examine the top plays at all the key positions, along with some potential replacements who could be available on the waiver wire. All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.