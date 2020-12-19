Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured PlayersDecember 19, 2020
Week 15 started with a Thursday night contest that was nearly as thrilling as Week 14's Monday night finale. The Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, likely putting an end to Las Vegas' playoff hopes.
Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Chargers-Raiders tilt offered more than just excitement. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, for example, racked up 314 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 14 rushing yards and another score. Marcus Mariota threw for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 88 yards and a score.
Mariota's dazzling performance helped next to no one in fantasy because he only played after Derek Carr went down with a groin injury. There was no way to prepare for that, and anyone who started Mariota was either a bot or the fantasy equivalent of Nostradamus.
Looking at the rest of Week 15, however, one doesn't have to possess future sight to prepare for other significant injuries. Several key fantasy players have already been ruled out. The challenge lies in finding adequate replacements.
Here we will examine the top plays at all the key positions, along with some potential replacements who could be available on the waiver wire. All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Injury Roundup and Replacement Rankings
The Washington Football Team's Alex Smith isn't exactly a fantasy star, but like Carr, he has been a serviceable streamer this season. He won't be available for Washington's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, however, as the calf injury he suffered in Week 14 will keep him out.
"We're not going to push it," Washington coach Ron Rivera said, per ESPN's John Keim.
Dwayne Haskins will get the start for Washington.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss yet another game, which isn't exactly going to upset the Green Bay Packers. Would the Packers prefer to test themselves against McCaffrey?
"I'll be honest and say no," Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said, per Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner of Packers News.
Another McCaffrey absence likely will upset fantasy managers, who have rarely had him available this season.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is unavailable, as he continues to recover from a hip injury. Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones has been ruled out because of a hamstring issue, as has San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas is out with an ankle injury.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will miss out for a second straight week with a foot injury. Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper is questionable after missing Week 14 with a neck injury.
A complete injury report can be found at NFL.com.
Waiver-Wire Rankings
1. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
3. Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
4. Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers
6. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
7. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings
9. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
10. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Football Team
Quarterback
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
10. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Waiver-Wire Target: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Football Team
Managers looking to replace Smith or seeking a matchup-based streamer may want to consider Haskins, While the second-year quarterback struggled early in the season, Washington believes he has learned from his time on the bench.
"Dwayne has worked hard," Rivera said, per Keim. "He's paid attention and has watched. I believe he's learned."
The good news for Haskins is the Seattle Seahawks have been relatively friendly to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2020.
Managers shouldn't expect an elite breakout performance from Haskins, but they are not likely to find a starter with a more favorable matchup on the wire this late in the week. Look to draft in Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts first, but consider Haskins a terrific fallback option.
Haskins is rostered in just 1 percent of ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
7. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
Waiver-Wire Target: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers
If San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is available in your league, grab him. Wilson has emerged as a consistent piece of San Francisco's offensive game plan—he's logged 47 carries and five receptions over the past four games—and he has a tremendous matchup Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With players like Samuel and tight end George Kittle out for Week 15, there's a good chance San Francisco looks to lean on the ground game in this one. That should mean plenty of opportunities for Wilson, even as he shares time with Raheem Mostert.
Wilson is rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
9. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
10. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Waiver-Wire Target: Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick doesn't have the juicy matchup that Wilson does. The Buffalo Bills have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2020. However, he has the workload in recent weeks (19 targets in his past four games) to warrant a pickup here in Week 15.
In his past two outings, Patrick has caught seven passes and score three touchdowns.
While he isn't necessarily a high-upside play against Buffalo's defense, he should have a solid PPR floor with legitimate touchdown potential. He is rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
5. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Evan Engram, New York Giants
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
10. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
Waiver-Wire Target: Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Managers looking to replace Rudolph in Week 15—or simply looking to stream at the TE spot—should consider the Cowboys' Dalton Schultz. The third-year tight end has established himself as one of Andy Dalton's top targets in recent weeks and has a solid PPR floor for the rest of the season.
Schultz has been targeted 25 times and has 20 receptions over his past five games.
On Sunday, Schultz and the Cowboys will face the 49ers. This isn't an ideal matchup, as San Francisco has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. However, Schultz is one of the few legitimate starters available on the wire, and his PPR value gives him top-10 potential.
Schultz is rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
