Video: Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Gets Gary Player's Advice at PNC Championship

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Ahead of Saturday's PNC Championship, Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, received some putting pointers from legendary golfer Gary Player on Friday.

While Tiger and Charlie were getting warmed up on the putting green, Player gave Charlie some words of wisdom and encouragement:

The PNC Championship, which was created in 1995 and originally called the Father/Son challenge, is an annual tournament that features 20 major champions playing with a partner—usually a family member.

While the partners have traditionally been the sons of the major champions, it has expanded over the years to see daughters, grandchildren and even fathers, as Justin Thomas' dad will be his partner this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, all eyes at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, will be on Tiger and his 11-year-old son since it will represent Charlie's first true taste of the spotlight.

While Charlie is developing and enjoying success as a junior golfer in Florida, taking part in the PNC Championship means he will be competing alongside some of the best golfers in the world.

His father is among them, and while he figures to pick up plenty of knowledge from teaming up with Tiger, he could potentially learn just as much from the other golfers who will be in attendance, such as Player.

Player is among the all-time greats with nine major titles to his credit, and other multi-time major champions like Greg Norman, Nick Price and Bubba Watson will be there too.

There won't necessarily be a ton of pressure on Charlie to perform since the PNC Championship uses a best-ball format, but if he can use some of the advice he has gotten to hit some strong shots and even outperform his dad a time or two, it will undoubtedly capture the attention of the viewing audience.