Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez to Return Week 15 After Having Cancerous Tumor Removed

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Friday that punter Rigoberto Sanchez will play Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Sanchez announced last month that he had a cancerous tumor removed from his body. As a result, he missed the Colts' Week 13 and 14 wins over the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

Despite learning of the tumor prior to Indy's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans, Sanchez punted in that contest anyway before undergoing surgery.

The Colts announced this week that Sanchez returned to practice, and now he has been cleared to return to game action as well.

Per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website, Sanchez said the following regarding his return to action:

"You never really know. I guess these are the things that you can't control that come at you unexpectedly and you start thinking, your mind starts playing games and starts thinking the worst. But at the same time, I try to tell myself, 'Look, you're going to be OK. Everybody has your back.'

"Obviously like I said on my post, it's always God's plan. His plan is always bigger than mine. I'm just going to keep fighting and keep going. I've never been one to – if there is an obstacle in front of me I'm just going to stop and lay down. I'm going to keep going one way or another and like I said, I'm just so grateful to talk to you guys right now."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 26-year-old Sanchez is in the midst of his fourth season as the Colts punter. In 11 games this season, he is averaging a career-best 47.2 yards on 31 punts to go along with a net average of 40.6.

Sanchez is also the Colts' kickoff specialist, and he has accounted for 29 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs this season.

While the former University of Hawaii standout is only 59 games into his NFL career, his 45.4 yards per punt rank second in team history among punters who have appeared in at least three games, behind only Pat McAfee.

The 9-4 Colts will have their talented punter back in the fold Sunday for a huge game, as a win would keep them in the AFC South race and go a long way toward helping them clinch a playoff berth as well.