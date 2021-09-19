Raiders' Derek Carr on Ankle Injury Scare: 'It Could Have Been a Lot Worse'

David Becker/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr appeared to suffer an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though he was able to return to the game, Carr described the issue afterward:

It initially seemed like a serious injury with the quarterback slow to get up, but he did not miss any time.

Carr, 30, is in the midst of his eighth season as the Raiders' starting quarterback and has registered 817 passing yards and four touchdowns already in two games this season.

While the Raiders missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season in 2020, Carr put up solid numbers, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Durability has been one of Carr's greatest strengths, as he entered 2021 having missed only two of a possible 112 regular-season games during his career.

The Raiders haven't done a ton of winning during Carr's tenure with just one playoff appearance, but he has been a steady presence who has kept them in a lot of games over the years.

If Carr were forced to miss some time, the Raiders would have to turn to third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman. Marcus Mariota began the year as the backup but was placed on injured reserve after injuring his quad.

With starting running back Josh Jacobs also dealing with an injury, the Raiders will hope to avoid further problems.