Kenny Golladay Says He Wants to Remain with Lions Amid Contract Extension Talks

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay said Friday he'd like to re-sign with the organization as he nears the end of his four-year rookie contract.

"I'm a loyal person. Of course I want to be here," Golladay told reporters.

The 27-year-old Chicago native hasn't played since the Lions' Nov. 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts because of a hip injury.

Detroit interim head coach Darrell Bevell shot down speculation the wideout's continued absence was more about his contract status than the hip.

"I can be clear that he's not [holding out]," Bevell told reporters. "The guy is competing, he's working hard. The good thing for me is that I'm in here every day, I get to see what he's doing. I get to see what he's putting his body through to try to get back for us and for his teammates. He's doing that."

The longtime NFL offensive coordinator, who's working as a head coach for the first time in his career, said the Lions may have to shut Golladay down because of his slow-healing hip and the team's fading playoff hopes with three games remaining, though.

"I think that's a conversation that’s coming," Bevell said. "We're really trying to get him back. He really wants to play, he wants to be in there. But that's a conversation that's—where we're at in the season that it might come to that."

Golladay recorded a modest 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances before the injury.

The Northern Illinois product was highly productive over the previous two seasons, compiling 135 receptions for 2,253 yards and 16 scores in 31 games (29 starts). His 11 touchdown catches during the 2019 campaign led the NFL.

Detroit is currently searching for a new general manager after Bob Quinn was fired in late November as part of the overhaul that also led to the departure of head coach Matt Patricia.

Getting that vacancy filled is of the utmost importance before the Lions head into an offseason facing several key decisions, led by picking a new head coach and deciding whether to re-sign Golladay.