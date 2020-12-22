Ranking the Most Dominant College Basketball Programs Since 2000

1 of 11

Connecticut Huskies

It pains me to put a team with three national championships in the past 20 years in the honorable mentions, but Connecticut is the Whac-A-Mole of men's college basketball. The Huskies miss the tournament almost as often as they make it, and they have only finished four seasons in the KenPom Top 10. And for an exercise like this, we've got to give the edge to teams such as Gonzaga and Wisconsin that are always a threat to reach the Elite Eight as opposed to a team that occasionally catches fire as a No. 3 or No. 7 seed.

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona is one of just seven programs to have spent one week in the AP Top Five in at least 10 of the past 21 seasons. The Wildcats are also on a relatively short list of teams to have played in at least 17 NCAA tournaments during that time. But they never finish strong, and that hurt their case. Just one Final Four appearance, and even that came all the way back in 2001. They have also finished just two of the past 17 seasons in the KenPom Top 10. It's like looking at a report card full of B-plusses: impressive but could be better.

Syracuse Orange

The Orange have averaged nearly 25 wins per season since the turn of the millennium. Before the scandal that set them back, they were a near-constant threat to at least reach the Sweet 16. But they earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament only twice in the past two decades. Their three Final Four runs came as a No. 3, No. 4 and No. 10 seed. Syracuse is like a Connecticut-Arizona hybrid in that regard. This team is (or at least was) almost always semirelevant, but even its most memorable postseason runs were underdog stories.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State started the 2000s in good shape under Jim O'Brien and then really got hot from 2006-07 to 2012-13 under Thad Matta. But the Buckeyes did have a few majorly disappointing years and didn't win any national championships. It was a close call, but this was the only team to miss the cut despite ending at least six of the past 20 seasons in the KenPom Top 10.

Texas Longhorns

Rick Barnes had an awful lot of disappointments in the NCAA tournament. The plus side is that means he at least led Texas through a bunch of solid regular seasons. The Longhorns were a No. 8 seed or better in 14 of the last 20 NCAA tournaments, but they've been looking up at Kansas in the Big 12 and merely made one Final Four (in 2003) during that time.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA made three straight Final Fours in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and has produced more NBA draft picks (29) in the past 21 years than all programs aside from Duke (40) and Kentucky (46). But its recent history has been mostly forgettable.

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia would be a lock for the top three if we were ranking the most dominant programs since the start of the 2013-14 season. However, those seven years make up only 33.3 percent of the data set, and the Cavaliers made the NCAA tournament just three times from 1999-2000 to 2012-13.