Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara's Updated Fantasy Outlook with Drew Brees Back

Fantasy football managers with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas on their teams are rejoicing, as quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly set to return to action Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brees will start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after doctors cleared him from a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs, which forced him to miss the past four games.

While the Saints went 3-1 in those games, which were started by Taysom Hill, there is no question that Kamara and Thomas were both less productive than usual.

Kamara and Thomas were must-start players regardless, but with Brees back in the fold, they are poised to return to elite status at a key point in the fantasy football playoffs.

Alvin Kamara

Both Kamara and Thomas figure to receive a significant boost provided Brees is fully healthy and uninhibited Sunday, but Kamara is the player who figures to benefit most.

In nine games with Brees as the starter this season, Kamara was the best player in fantasy football. Once Hill stepped in, however, he became fairly ordinary.

Paul Hembekides of ESPN's Get Up provided a breakdown of the difference between Kamara's production with and without Brees:

As pointed out by Hembekides, the biggest change when Hill was under center was the fact that Kamara was essentially a nonfactor as a receiver, whereas he averaged over seven catches and 72 receiving yards per game with Brees.

Brees is the most accurate passer in NFL history, and one of the biggest reasons for that is his willingness to dump the ball off to his running backs when there is nothing open further downfield.

Kamara has been the beneficiary this season and throughout his career, which is why he has been such a huge player in point-per-reception leagues.

Additionally, Kamara finally started to come around last week with seven catches for 44 yards, plus 50 yards and a score on the ground, so he should be primed to continue that positive momentum with Brees back in the lineup.

Fantasy managers should have no issue deploying Kamara this week and expecting RB1-level production in return.

Michael Thomas

Thomas was Hill's favorite target in the passing game and put up some solid numbers during Brees' absence, but the return of Brees should bolster his fantasy stock nonetheless.

In four games with Hill as the starter, Thomas averaged 7.5 receptions for nearly 86 yards per game, and he twice surpassed the 100-yard threshold. Thomas had no touchdowns, however, which prevented him from putting up massive fantasy points.

Thomas has played only two games this season with Brees as his quarterback because of injuries to both players, but their history speaks for itself.

Prior to this season, Thomas had spent four years in the NFL and finished with at least 90 receptions and 1,100 yards in all of them, and at least nine touchdowns in three of them.

Thomas had 100 or more catches in three straight seasons from 2017-19 and led the NFL in receptions in both 2018 and 2019 with 125 and 149, respectively.

Last season, Thomas led the NFL in receiving yardage as well with 1,725, and he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Saying Brees and Thomas have great chemistry would be an all-time understatement, and there is no question that Thomas' fantasy managers should be excited about Brees' return.

Those who drafted Thomas did so because of his strong connection with Brees and the belief that he would be the best wide receiver in fantasy again this season.

Injuries have prevented that from happening, but Thomas could still be a league winner if he hits the ground running with Brees as expected.