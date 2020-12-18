Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn Talks Playing for Jose Mourinho, More in B/R AMA

Neil Hall/Associated Press

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn is in the midst of his second season at Tottenham Hotspur, who enter Saturday second in the English Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Liverpool.

In a B/R AMA on Friday, Bergwijn discussed what it is like to play for manager Jose Mourinho and alongside superstars such as Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, plus much more.

@samfire: How did it feel to score that wonderful goal against Manchester City?

A dream for me, make your debut and you score in it. It's a dream.

@JohnTheBomb: Who is the funniest teammate in the locker room?

Lots of funny guys but I think Serg [Aurier].

@SharkAttack23: What was your favorite team growing up?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

I watched a lot of Barcelona.

@Twill03_09 Who is the best player you've played with so far, for the national team and at club level?

Harry Kane and Son I think.

@proboscismonkey9: Which Premier League goal that you have scored is your favorite?

Against City.

@Samabitanta: What was the main reason you joined Spurs?

Big club you know, big players and an amazing league with a great fanbase.

@KingMendyll: What do you like to do outside of playing football?

Nothing, just relax and hang with my friends and family. I play a lot of FIFA, though not as myself, and NBA.

@RIOxHD: What's it like to play for Mourinho who demands a lot out of his players?

It's nice, it's a big coach who won a lot of trophies. As a kid I watched him win the Champions League. Everybody wants to go for him.

@samabitanta: What would you rather win the Champions League or the Premier League?

This one is difficult, I don't know man. I'll say both.

@SanDiegoSports: Who was your favorite player to watch growing up and why?

Ronaldinho.

@thegreennbean: What's your favorite pizza topping and/or food?

Pepperoni.

@msuspartans19: What is the meaning behind your celebration?

We played FIFA one time and one friend told me 'You should do this when you score!' And since then I just do that haha.





@arlogrey8: How has playing without fans influenced you as a teammate?

It's difficult, you want to play for them and the atmosphere. Our fans are looking on still and safety first of course.

@sportsfan1214: Who is your best friend on the team?

I'm good with everybody but especially the French guys.

@DSEVEN: Do you believe Tottenham can win the Premier League?

Absolutely, it's a good start but it's only the beginning we've got a lot of games to go.

@gavghav: What transitions did you have to make moving from The Netherlands to England?

The facilities of course and the intensity of play. Everyone is physical here in England.

@gbedell827: Would you say your passing or your dribbling is better?

Dribbling.

@5FilsonSoccerFCB: If there's one thing you could tell youngsters playing the game what would it be?

I think the most important thing is to enjoy playing.

@SammyGogliuzza: How did it feel when Bale joined the club?

For me it was amazing because I also watched Bale win the Champions League and he is a world player.

@OrkolsRoy: What was a specific moment in your life when you told yourself 'I'm going to be great'?

I always said that. In school I wasn't the best guy, but I always thought I'd be a professional footballer.

@A_Butch: What is your favorite movie?

Paid in Full.

@grapejelli: Who's got the best wardrobe on the squad?

Yeah it's me.

@Donk25: What is your favorite sport besides soccer?

NBA I really like.

@Khalinatieh: How much do we the public not know about what happens beyond the media's reach?

I think 90 percent stays in-house, maybe more.

@LosDoyers123: Being from the Netherlands, from 1 to 10 how much do you like those fries with mayonnaise?

10!

@barnzinojones4: Who scores the most in training? Son, Kane or Bale?

Kane.

@AmericanCR7: What type of music do you listen to?

Rap, R&B. Pop Smoke is one of my favorites.