    Jon Gruden: Somebody Played a Trick on Me with Oakland Raiders TNF Hat Switch

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wears an Oakland Raiders hat before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Much like Ron Burgundy's propensity to read whatever's on the teleprompter, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will wear whatever hat you give him.

    During his team's 30-27 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, Gruden was spotted wearing an "Oakland" Raiders hat on the sideline.

    "I will say I apologize for not having the right hat on," he told reporters after the game. "Somebody played a pretty good trick on me."

    Gruden eventually switched hats to correctly identify the Raiders' current home. And in his defense, the hats were almost identical, so it's easy to see how he could've slipped it on without thinking.

    The joke may not have been funny for fans in the Bay Area still upset about the franchise's relocation, though.

    Gruden will have to make sure a staffer doesn't slip a "Los Angeles" Raiders hat into his game-day wardrobe for Las Vegas' Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Derek Carr’s groin injury is reportedly “significant”

      Derek Carr’s groin injury is reportedly “significant”
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Derek Carr’s groin injury is reportedly “significant”

      BlakeHarris
      via Silver And Black Pride

      Derek Carr Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury

      Derek Carr Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Derek Carr Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Where Raiders Stand in AFC After Loss to Chargers

      Where Raiders Stand in AFC After Loss to Chargers
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Where Raiders Stand in AFC After Loss to Chargers

      RSN
      via RSN

      Justin Herbert Leads Game-Winning Drive vs. Raiders

      Justin Herbert Leads Game-Winning Drive vs. Raiders
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Justin Herbert Leads Game-Winning Drive vs. Raiders

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report