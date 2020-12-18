Jon Gruden: Somebody Played a Trick on Me with Oakland Raiders TNF Hat Switch

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Much like Ron Burgundy's propensity to read whatever's on the teleprompter, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will wear whatever hat you give him.

During his team's 30-27 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, Gruden was spotted wearing an "Oakland" Raiders hat on the sideline.

"I will say I apologize for not having the right hat on," he told reporters after the game. "Somebody played a pretty good trick on me."

Gruden eventually switched hats to correctly identify the Raiders' current home. And in his defense, the hats were almost identical, so it's easy to see how he could've slipped it on without thinking.

The joke may not have been funny for fans in the Bay Area still upset about the franchise's relocation, though.

Gruden will have to make sure a staffer doesn't slip a "Los Angeles" Raiders hat into his game-day wardrobe for Las Vegas' Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.