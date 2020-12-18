    Derek Carr Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury, Raiders' Jon Gruden Says

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 18, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) limps on the sidelines after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said quarterback Derek Carr suffered a "significant" injury during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night (h/t Tashan Reed of The Athletic). 

    Carr exited the game with under two minutes left to play in the first quarter after a scramble play on third and goal from the Chargers' 2-yard line. The 29-year-old grabbed his groin as he ran out of bounds instead. 

    Marcus Mariota, who is guaranteed $7.5 million on the deal he signed with the Raiders this offseason, made his first appearance of the year after Carr's injury.

    The former Tennessee Titans starter threw for 226 yards on 17 completions with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also added 88 yards on the ground and a touchdown on nine carries and ended the night as the team's leading rusher.

    Before he left the game, Carr completed three of five passes for 53 yards. A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2014, Carr has missed just two regular-season starts since his career began—a broken leg sidelined him at the end of 2016, and he was out for one game in 2017 because of a transverse process fracture in his back.

    The seventh-year star has added 3,396 passing yards and 24 touchdowns for the 7-7 Raiders, whose playoff hopes have all but evaporated in a tight race for a wild card spot. 

