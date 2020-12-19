Phil Heath, Brandon Curry and Top Contestants Competing at 2020 Mr. Olympia

0 of 3

Nick Ut/Associated Press

The 2020 Mr. Olympia competition is set to crown a new champion this weekend in Orlando, Florida, where a field full of former winners will show off its talents.

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath is back in the tournament after missing the event last year. He'll have to defeat reigning champion Brandon Curry in order to reclaim his crown. Dexter Jackson, Mr. Olympia 2008, is also back in the field and looking for his second title.

2020 Mr. Olympia

Date: Saturday, December 19

Time: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. ET

Stream: OlympiaTV (PPV)

Where: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Prize Money: $1.4 million total ($400,000 for the winner)

The full schedule is available at the competition's official website.

Typically held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2020 Mr. Olympia relocated to Orlando because of the COVID-19 pandemic.