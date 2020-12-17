Bucs' Tom Brady on Bruce Arians: 'I Feel We Have a Great Relationship'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Quarterback Tom Brady has no doubts about his relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, even though his first season in Tampa Bay has been surrounded by rumors of multiple rifts between the pair.

"I feel we have a great relationship," Brady said Thursday (h/t Jenna Laine of ESPN). "From the moment I got here, we've just had great dialogue and I certainly appreciate all the insight he gives me and the way he coaches and leads."

The 43-year-old quarterback noted that the pair have "a great open line of communication."

Part of that open communication has come through Arians' pointed criticism of the quarterback. He has called Brady out for seeming confused and acknowledged that their offensive success depends on "if the quarterback plays well or not."

In November, Brady acknowledged the talk of disagreements between him and his head coach, calling it all "external noise." Arians has also played down talk of any rifts.

Per Laine, Brady and Arians were supposed to go golfing together during the team's scheduled bye last week, but the league did not allow it because it would violate COVID-19 protocols.

The Buccaneers are on the verge of the franchise's first postseason appearance in 13 years, as Brady has thrown for 3,496 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 64.8 completion percentage.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The team has two games against the 4-9 Atlanta Falcons bookending a meeting with the Detroit Lions to close out the season. The first of those meetings comes on Sunday when the 8-5 Buccaneers travel to Atlanta.