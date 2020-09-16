Bucs' Bruce Arians: Relationship with Tom Brady Is 'Fine' After Criticizing QB

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Bruce Arians was quick to publicly call out his new quarterback after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Saints 34-23 to open the NFL season, but the Bucs' head coach said Wednesday that his relationship with Tom Brady hasn't suffered after his comments.

"Tom and I are fine. I really don't care what other people think," Arians said, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Brady's debut wasn't the top-notch performance the Bucs were hoping for, with a pair of interceptions—one of which resulted in a touchdown—and three sacks on Sunday. He still finished the day completing 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and ran another in himself.

Afterward, Arians said his expectations were higher for the six-time Super Bowl champion heading into Week 2.

"He's had it before. I mean, he knows how to bounce back," Arians said of Brady on Monday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "He knew he didn't play very well. It's not what he expects from himself nor do we expect. I would expect him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week."

The coach also blamed one interception on a "miscommunication" with Mike Evans but later placed responsibility on the wide receiver.

Arians' quick criticism drew the ire of longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who stuck up for Brady in an appearance on SiriusXM radio on Tuesday:

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady. Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, 'Hey, I'm going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we're going to treat you the same even though technically I'm not, so are you OK with it?' If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree."



Despite a rough start, Brady and the Bucs should have an easier time in Week 2 when they host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday.