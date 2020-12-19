Mr. Olympia 2020: Top Competitors Who Will Threaten Brandon Curry's Title

0 of 3

Hatem Moussa/Associated Press

Brandon Curry won the Sandow Trophy—and $400,000 in prize money—at last year's Mr. Olympia competition, with his 5'8", 260-pound physique impressing the judges enough to edge him to victory over William Bonac and Hadi Choopan after a winning outing at the Arnold Classic.

The 38-year-old is back to compete again this year, with the competition set to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. It will mark the first time the event is held outside of Las Vegas since 1999 in order to accommodate fans amid crowd-size restrictions in Nevada because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue change wasn't the only consequence for the competition amid the pandemic. Roelly Winklaar, who was tabbed the People's Champion at Mr. Olympia in 2018 and placed fifth last year, tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to Orlando last week and will not compete, his trainer confirmed to Generation Iron.

Even though Winklaar won't be part of the lineup this weekend, Curry will have to beat out a slate of the best bodybuilders in the world if he hopes to repeat, including a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion and this year's Arnold Classic champion.

Here's a look at some of the competition he will face, as three former champions compete for the title for the first time since 2013.