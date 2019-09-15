Mr. Olympia 2019 Winner: Brandon Curry's Physique Info and Top Comments

Mr. Olympia 2019 Winner: Brandon Curry's Physique Info and Top CommentsSeptember 15, 2019
Brandon Curry did what was expected and took the prize as the Mr. Olympia title-holder for 2019 on Saturday. The American was the clear favourite and dominated the signature event.
There was no room in the field for Phil Heath, who has won this title seven times previously, but opted against competing this year. It left Curry to impress the judges more than Williams Bonac and 31-year-old Iranian Hadi Choopan.
Curry caught the eye with his massive frame and vivid definition. He appeared in flawless condition when he took the stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Proving that his win at this year's Arnold Classic back in March was no fluke, Curry flexed his way through a solid routine to earn the $400,000 in prize money due the winner.
Here is video of Curry and his nearest rivals captured during the final:
Speaking to Charles Thomas of MuscularDevelopment.com, Curry said he was "tired, but happy" and "in a mixed state of consciousness" trying to "process" the result.
Muscular Development @MuscularDevelop
New Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry! Interview with the champion up now —> https://t.co/P2hDSdpdJn https://t.co/p4hLNV9SG8
Curry also told Thomas he felt the title he was his once prejudging had been brought to a close.
One of the first to congratulate Curry was former Arnold Classic Champion Shawn Ray:
shawn ray @sugarshawnray
And the NEW MR OLYMPIA CHAMPION, Brandon Curry! Come visit us in Waikiki, Hawaii November 23rd where we welcome our new King of Bodybuilding at the NPC Shawn Ray Hawaiian Classic! https://t.co/lZrG3iaDYp https://t.co/m6ilxamzTS
It was also an excellent day for Choopan. He took the People's Champion award to cap a remarkable Mr. Olympia debut for the bodybuilder who only received his visa to compete on U.S. soil a few weeks prior to the event, according to Generation Iron.
Speaking to MuscularDevelopment.com through a translator, Choopan called his third-place finish "a big team effort." He also said "first and foremost, the biggest win that I had was getting the visa and then becoming a champion."
Muscular Development @MuscularDevelop
The PEOPLE’S CHAMPION! Hadi Choopan post-Olympia interview —> https://t.co/lpBnqqInBe https://t.co/5NtrUfxeCt
Most of the focus stayed on Curry, though, understandably given the 36-year-old's special night. By adding the Olympia to the Arnold Classic, he matched the exploits of Dexter Jackson, who also won both titles in the same year back in 2008.
The competitor known as "The Blade" was involved on Saturday, finishing fourth ahead of 2018 People's Champion Roelly Winklaar. Jackson's placing was called a "slight upset" by Generation Iron, who tabbed the 49-year-old for fifth or sixth, even though Jackson had been confident ahead of prejudging.
Dexter Jackson @MrOlympia08
Last nights pre judging.. I was in first call outs but feel I can improve with a fuller package tonight. Wish me luck! #dex #dexter #dexterjackson #dexterjacksonclassic #dexterjacksonproductions #mro #mrolympia… https://t.co/KwX5yZ0r2I
Jackson was once the dominant force of the sport, but Curry now appears primed to merit that particular distinction after a terrific year.
