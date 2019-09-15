Mr. Olympia 2019 Winner: Brandon Curry's Physique Info and Top Comments

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brandon Curry did what was expected and took the prize as the Mr. Olympia title-holder for 2019 on Saturday. The American was the clear favourite and dominated the signature event.

There was no room in the field for Phil Heath, who has won this title seven times previously, but opted against competing this year. It left Curry to impress the judges more than Williams Bonac and 31-year-old Iranian Hadi Choopan.

Curry caught the eye with his massive frame and vivid definition. He appeared in flawless condition when he took the stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Proving that his win at this year's Arnold Classic back in March was no fluke, Curry flexed his way through a solid routine to earn the $400,000 in prize money due the winner.

Here is video of Curry and his nearest rivals captured during the final:

Speaking to Charles Thomas of MuscularDevelopment.com, Curry said he was "tired, but happy" and "in a mixed state of consciousness" trying to "process" the result.

Curry also told Thomas he felt the title he was his once prejudging had been brought to a close.

One of the first to congratulate Curry was former Arnold Classic Champion Shawn Ray:

It was also an excellent day for Choopan. He took the People's Champion award to cap a remarkable Mr. Olympia debut for the bodybuilder who only received his visa to compete on U.S. soil a few weeks prior to the event, according to Generation Iron.

Speaking to MuscularDevelopment.com through a translator, Choopan called his third-place finish "a big team effort." He also said "first and foremost, the biggest win that I had was getting the visa and then becoming a champion."

Most of the focus stayed on Curry, though, understandably given the 36-year-old's special night. By adding the Olympia to the Arnold Classic, he matched the exploits of Dexter Jackson, who also won both titles in the same year back in 2008.

The competitor known as "The Blade" was involved on Saturday, finishing fourth ahead of 2018 People's Champion Roelly Winklaar. Jackson's placing was called a "slight upset" by Generation Iron, who tabbed the 49-year-old for fifth or sixth, even though Jackson had been confident ahead of prejudging.

Jackson was once the dominant force of the sport, but Curry now appears primed to merit that particular distinction after a terrific year.