    Eagles' Jalen Hurts Headlines Madden 21 Week 14 Player Ratings Update

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 17, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs off the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints 24-21 in his first career start in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on the rise in EA Sports' latest Madden 21 ratings

    After passing for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 106 yards during a 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints in his first career start, Hurts' rating jumped up two points from 70 to 72 in the iconic video game.

    Los Angeles Rams tailback Cam Akers also moved up two points, brining his overall rating to 77 with 90 speed, 93 agility and 94 acceleration. Ratings adjusters were most impressed by Akers' awareness, carrying and vision as he gashed the New England Patriots for 171 yards on 29 carries last week.

    That same contest produced some bad news for Cam Newton

    The Pats' quarterback saw his rating decrease by two points to 77 overall after another lackluster outing. Ratings adjusters pointed to Newton's lack of scoring and increase in interceptions in lowering the former league MVP' status.

        

    A fully updated Player Ratings Database is available at EA.com. 

