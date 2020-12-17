    Louisville HC Chris Mack Says 90% of His Players Had, Recovered from COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

    Louisville head coach Chris Mack told reporters on Thursday that 90 percent of his players have already had COVID-19 and since recovered.

    Mack said he didn't believe the high rate of positive tests came from his players being irresponsible: 

    "Again, who knows how it was contracted, but I know it wasn't because of our guys' foolishness, or breaking curfew, or anything like that. By and large, our guys have done a great job. Knock on wood, 90 percent of our team's had it, and recovered thankfully. Unless something crazy would happen, I think the better part of the team has already had it, and doesn't have to worry about it from here on out."

                              

