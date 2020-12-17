    Florida Basketball Postpones More Games After Keyontae Johnson's Hospitalization

    Rob Goldberg
December 17, 2020
    FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
    Matt Stamey/Associated Press

    Florida men's basketball announced it will postpone three more games this week with the team focusing on the recovery of forward Keyontae Johnson:

    The latest update noted Johnson is showing "encouraging signs of progress," but athletic director Scott Stricklin said it has been an "emotionally taxing time" for everyone involved. 

    Johnson collapsed during a game last week against Florida State and was placed in a medically induced coma which doctors brought him out of on Monday. His parents announced Tuesday their son was in stable condition and was able to speak with doctors and family, as well as FaceTime with his teammates.

    The two teams agreed to finish the game on Saturday with Florida suffering an 83-71 loss, but the program now postponed four games in order to regroup.

    Wednesday's game against North Florida was postponed on Tuesday, while Thursday's update will move games against Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and James Madison.

    The team's next scheduled game is on Dec. 30 for the start of conference play against Vanderbilt.

    Johnson is the Gators' leading scorer with an average of 16.0 points per game in four appearances, adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

