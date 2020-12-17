Gardner Minshew: Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue Will Be 'Out for Blood' vs. Jaguars

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II believes that Yannick Ngakoue will look to send a message to his former team on Sunday.

"Now Yannick's going to be out for blood," Minshew told reporters on Wednesday ahead of this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ngakoue spent last offseason mired in a stalemate with the Jaguars. He made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that he didn't want to remain with the organization.

"I want to be part of something special," he said in April on NFL Live. "I want to go to a place where I can make a great impact in the community."

https://twitter.com/YannickNgakoue/status/1234456012591161345

After placing the franchise tender on Ngakoue in March, the Jaguars finally granted his wish to play elsewhere by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 31 for two 2021 draft picks. The 25-year-old wound up taking a $5.8 million pay cut on his one-year contract to make the money work for the Vikings.

The Vikings dealt Ngakoue to Baltimore on Oct. 22 in exchange for two draft picks, including a third-rounder in 2021. He has recorded six sacks in 13 games between the two teams this season.

Ngakoue was originally drafted by the Jaguars in 2016. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his second season after recording a career-high 12 sacks to help Jacksonville win the AFC South.