    Gardner Minshew: Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue Will Be 'Out for Blood' vs. Jaguars

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II believes that Yannick Ngakoue will look to send a message to his former team on Sunday.

    "Now Yannick's going to be out for blood," Minshew told reporters on Wednesday ahead of this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Ngakoue spent last offseason mired in a stalemate with the Jaguars. He made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that he didn't want to remain with the organization. 

    "I want to be part of something special," he said in April on NFL Live. "I want to go to a place where I can make a great impact in the community."

    https://twitter.com/YannickNgakoue/status/1234456012591161345

    After placing the franchise tender on Ngakoue in March, the Jaguars finally granted his wish to play elsewhere by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 31 for two 2021 draft picks. The 25-year-old wound up taking a $5.8 million pay cut on his one-year contract to make the money work for the Vikings. 

    The Vikings dealt Ngakoue to Baltimore on Oct. 22 in exchange for two draft picks, including a third-rounder in 2021. He has recorded six sacks in 13 games between the two teams this season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ngakoue was originally drafted by the Jaguars in 2016. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his second season after recording a career-high 12 sacks to help Jacksonville win the AFC South.

    Related

      Gimme him: 1 player for the Jags to steal from the Ravens

      Gimme him: 1 player for the Jags to steal from the Ravens
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Gimme him: 1 player for the Jags to steal from the Ravens

      James Johnson
      via Jaguars Wire

      Yannick Ngakoue: I had my time with Jags, going to treat Sunday like another game

      Yannick Ngakoue: I had my time with Jags, going to treat Sunday like another game
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Yannick Ngakoue: I had my time with Jags, going to treat Sunday like another game

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 🧐

      @GDavenport has some advice before you set your playoff lineup ➡️

      Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 🧐
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 🧐

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Schefter: Jameis Makes Sense for Bengals After 1 Season with Saints

      Schefter: Jameis Makes Sense for Bengals After 1 Season with Saints
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Schefter: Jameis Makes Sense for Bengals After 1 Season with Saints

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report