Ranking the Most Overrated NBA Teams Since 2000

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Before any NBA season begins, everyone from fans and analysts to general managers put together a list of preseason predictions. Sometimes, we end up having a decent idea of what to expect, too.

But in some seasons, a preseason favorite quickly sheds that label and becomes an overrated team.

Now, "overrated" is a subjective term. In the past 20 years, you might consider a super-hyped roster that lost in the NBA Finals to be overrated. But someone else might not. To bring some uniformity, we relied on a few resources to trim the possibilities.

Basketball Reference's list of preseason championship odds and win totals (over/under) provided a base of top-valued teams. Out of that group, we focused on franchises that dramatically underperformed the win total and either missed the playoffs or advanced no further than the first round.