2021 NBA Trade Deadline Deals to Dream About

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

According to Porter Larsen of ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz are a ways apart on extension talks. The supermax, which Gobert wants, can't be offered after the season starts. So with the clock ticking, it's possible the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will enter the 2020-21 season on an expiring contract, putting the Jazz to a decision.

Do they ride it out and risk losing Gobert for nothing in unrestricted free agency, or do they get what they can for him in a trade?

The Atlanta Hawks spent to add scoring this past offseason, but they might decide Clint Capela can't create a top-end defense on his own. Gobert has proved he can.

The deal wouldn't necessarily need to involve Capela on Utah's end as the Jazz have Derrick Favors back for the mid-level exception. That move may well have been insurance for just this situation. But the Hawks would insist on including Capela, and he'd be key to making the money work.

Atlanta could include Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish and possibly rookie Onyeka Okongwu. That might not seem like much, but remember the Hawks would be adding an unrestricted free agent in this scenario. You'd assume no deal would get done without an understanding that Atlanta was going to extend Gobert at a pay rate he'd like, but for negotiating purposes, Utah might not be in a position to ask for a monster return.

What will help Utah gin up interest is the breadth of teams that might come calling about Gobert.

Depending on how the start of the season goes for them, the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and others could have interest. With the 2021 free-agent class losing luster by the day, many teams might decide they'd rather add Gobert and re-sign him than worry about who they might add on the open market next summer.

With Gobert in Atlanta, Trae Young would have the ultimate eraser behind him, plus a useful pick-and-roll weapon on offense. It's an oversimplification, but if it's clear at the deadline that the problem with the Hawks is defense, Gobert would be the most effective solution.