Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Reportedly Set to Interview for Lions GM Job

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff will reportedly interview for the Detroit Lions' GM opening next week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Detroit had a vacancy last month when the team fired Bob Quinn after nearly five years on the job. Head coach Matt Patricia was also fired.

Dimitroff was also fired this season, ending a nearly 13-year run as the Falcons general manager. He was dismissed along with head coach Dan Quinn after Atlanta got off to an 0-5 start.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Lions are also set to interview Rick Smith, who served as the Houston Texans GM from 2006-17.

While the 4-9 Falcons will miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season, Dimitroff experienced a great deal of success during his time in Atlanta, including being named NFL Executive of the Year twice by Sporting News.

The 54-year-old led the Falcons to the playoffs five times, including three years in a row from 2010-12. He also was the architect of the team that reached the Super Bowl in 2016.

Atlanta held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, only to blow the lead and lose the game in heartbreaking fashion in overtime by a 34-28 score.

In addition to building a team that came agonizingly close to winning a Super Bowl, Dimitroff was in the Patriots front office from 2003-07 as director of college scouting. The Lions clearly value Patriots ties significantly.

Their previous GM, Quinn, was in the Patriots front office from 2000-15 and held many positions, including director of pro scouting. Patricia was a former Patriots defensive coordinator as well.

Regardless of who lands the GM job in Detroit, they will have their work cut out for them. The Lions are 5-8 this season and on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The new general manager figures to play a big role in the interviewing process for a new head coach this offseason.

Among the other responsibilities for the new GM will be figuring out the long-term future of quarterback Matthew Stafford and continuing to add supporting talent on both sides of the ball.

Per Pelissero, the Lions have interviewed ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick and three internal candidates for the GM job in addition to the upcoming interviews for Dimitroff and Smith.